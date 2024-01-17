The Batavia Village Council recently appointed a new council member to fill a vacancy in the governing body.

Kyle Meyer was appointed to the Batavia Village Council during its meeting on Jan. 8.

The council’s appointment of Meyer filled the council seat left vacant when former councilmember C. Scott Runck was elected Mayor of the village in November 2023, according to Village Administrator Ken Geis.

Meyer was appointed to Runck’s former seat, with a term that expires in 2025.

Geis explained that 10 candidates applied for the position:

Victor Billingsley Lori Boswell William Craver Randy Dorsey Mark Ewing Michael Gardner Michael Kinner Kyle Meyer John Thebout Lauri Zagar

