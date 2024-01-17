School board looks ahead to fill the seat vacated by another resignation on Jan. 11

The Milford Exempted Village Schools Board of Education appointed a new member to serve on the school board.

Mary Anne Will was appointed during the board of education’s organizational meeting on Jan. 11.

Will fills the seat vacated by former board of education member Melissa Nolan in December 2023. She will serve the board through a term ending in 2026.

Will is a graduate of Milford High School and a former employee at Milford Junior High School, according to information shared by Milford Schools.

Will previously served on the Milford Schools Board of Education from 1985 to 1999. She also served on the Great Oaks Board of Education, as the founding President of the Great Oaks Education Foundation and as President and Board Member of the Milford Schools Foundation.

Board President Emily Chesnut shared her gratitude for the community’s engagement. She’s quoted as saying, “We are deeply thankful to the 53 community members who applied for this role. The high caliber of applicants highlights the community’s prioritization of education.”

