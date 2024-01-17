With the weather getting colder, it is becoming more and more common for the ground to become icy. Icy weather can cause a lot of issues for homes and could potentially put you and your family at risk.

Property and construction expert Thomas Goodman at MyJobQuote.co.uk has teamed up with a range of additional home and safety experts to create this guide on how to keep your family safe during icy weather. Follow these tips to ensure you are prepared for when the temperature drops.

Invest in a Generator

When the weather gets cold, homes are more likely to experience power cuts. This can be absolutely devastating as you’ll find yourself not only without lights in the dark but you could also find yourself without heat if you rely on electric heating supplies. This could be dangerous for your family.

“The best way to keep everyone warm if you lose power is with a generator,” says Melanie Musson, safety expert at Cearsurance. “If this isn’t an option, you can consider fuel-powered fireplaces to keep everyone warm,”, Musson continues.

Balance Indoor Humidity Levels

“Maintaining the right indoor humidity levels is a lesser-known but vital aspect of winter health”, explains Chris McDermott, founder of Intercoastal Consulting and Life Care Planning. “Heating systems can lead to dry indoor air, impacting respiratory health and increasing susceptibility to infection.” This can be devastating for your family’s health.

“Consider using humidifiers to balance indoor humidity, aiming for levels between 30-50%. This helps prevent respiratory discomfort, keeps mucous membranes hydrated, and reduces the risk of respiratory infections for your family.”

Stay Inside As Much As Possible

“My top tip for keeping yourself and your family safe during icy weather is to stay inside wherever possible. If conditions are icy, then roads and sidewalks may be dangerous—and roads become more dangerous the more people are on them,” says Andre Kazi, interiors expert at Improovy.

When you’re inside the home, it’s also important to ensure the home is warm and cosy so that your family is safe and comfortable. Invest in some blankets and other cosy items indoors to ensure all your family members remain warm.

Clear Pathways and Driveways

“Make sure to clear and de-ice your driveways, sidewalks, steps, patios, and any other places on your property where your family walks,” says Jeremy Yamaguchi, CEO of Lawn Love. “Staying on top of shovelling will be helpful. You may not be able to remove all the layers of ice, but you can remove some. Plus, walking on snow with unseen layers of ice underneath is incredibly dangerous,” Yamaguchi continues.

“To de-ice, my favourite thing to use is sand. Some people use salt, but I find sand to be easier, simpler, and the most eco-friendly. All you have to do is sprinkle a thin layer of sand over the icy walkways, and that helps

to both break down the ice and also create more traction for walking so that you’re less likely to slip,” Yamaguchi explains. Keeping on top of this work is the best way to prevent slips, helping to ensure your family remains safe when walking around the exterior of your property.

Check Your Roof

Your roof is very important – especially during the winter months. If there are any problems with your roof, this could cause a range of problems, such as leaks or allowing the cold to enter your home. So, with this in mind, it’s important to ensure your roof is in good working order before the icy weather comes around.

“Check the condition of your roof and clear away any ice or snow build-ups that could cause a collapse because heavy snow loads on an older roof are a recipe for disaster”, explains Kim Abrams, CEO of Abrams Roofing.

Check For Draughts

“Inside your home, check for any draughts at window or door seals that could let in cold air because icing over is more likely if there are air leaks”, explains Kyle Leman, founder of Crossroads Foundation Repair. Draughts are the last thing you want during cold weather. Not only will they make your home colder, but they will also increase your energy bills as your heating system will have to work harder to keep your home warm.

You can seal draughts with weather strips or caulk. Windows and doors are the most common areas for draughts. However, you should also look out for cracks which may need to be sealed.

Insulate Your Pipes

“Don’t forget about your pipes, especially those in chillier spots like garages or against external walls”, says Sam Romain, CEO of Hemoponix. A little insulation there can be a real game-changer, preventing them from turning into mini ice sculptures.”

Frozen pipes are never fun – especially during the winter months. When pipes freeze, it can prevent your water from running and can also prevent your heating from working. Also, frozen pipes are more likely to burst, resulting in flooding. Adding a bit of insulation to vulnerable pipes can be invaluable.

Wear Appropriate Clothing

It’s best to stay inside when the weather is icy. However, sometimes, there is no escaping bracing the outdoors, regardless of how cold it is. When that time comes, it’s important that you ensure you and your family are properly wrapped up.

“When you do need to go out, make sure you are dressed appropriately for the weather. Wear warm, insulated layers, gloves, hats, and boots with good traction to prevent slips on icy surfaces. Even if you’re only going outside for a few minutes, do not leave any skin unprotected from the cold. Exposed skin can lead to frostbite, which can be painful and cause permanent damage,” explains Tia Mula, co-founder of Hello Vein.

Check Your Heating System

“The first and foremost thing you should do to keep your family safe during icy weather is to check your heating system,” says Charles Carlsen, co-founder of DRSONO Medical. “Make sure your furnace works well and that the chimney is clear of any debris. This will prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in your home. Install a CO detector in your home as a precaution.”

You should also take a moment to check your radiators for any cold spots. If you do find any cold spots, it may be worth bleeding your radiators to ensure your heating system is working at its full capacity.

Use Space Heaters Safely

Space heaters can be very useful during cold weather. These little heaters can help to heat up one room in particular very quickly. They’re perfect in cases where you don’t need to heat the whole house or for people who live in flats. However, it’s important that you ensure that you’re using these heaters safely.

“If using space heaters, ensure they have safety features like automatic shut-off in case they tip over. Keep them away from flammable materials, and never leave them unattended. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for proper use,” explains Emma W. Thomas, founder and editor of Homeeon.

Create An Emergency Kit

“One important but often overlooked tip for keeping your family safe during icy weather is to create an emergency kit specifically tailored to winter weather conditions,” says Chetan Patil, owner of SueMyBroker. “Apart from other necessary things, it should include Non-Perishable Food and Water: Store an ample supply of non-perishable food items, such as canned goods, granola bars, and dried fruits. Include a sufficient amount of water (at least one gallon per person per day) for drinking and sanitation purposes.”

“Also, include a fully charged cell phone or a backup power bank to maintain communication during a power outage. Also, have a list of emergency contact numbers and important documents like identification cards and insurance information,” Patil continues.