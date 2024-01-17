Road will be closed for bridge replacement through May

Beginning Jan. 30, 2024, East Loveland Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Third Street and 200 feet east of Fifth Street for approximately six months to replace the bridge over Bares Run (near the East Loveland Nature Preserve). A detour route will be in place.

The contractor for the project, JTM Smith Construction, will post signage for the following detour: East Loveland Avenue – State Route 48 (northbound) – Murdock-Goshen Road – East Loveland Avenue/Dallasburg Road/O-Bannonville Road.

This is a collaborative project between the City of Loveland, Clermont County, and the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD). There are many parts of this $2.1-million project:

Clermont County is replacing the bridge on East Loveland Avenue over Bares Run, adjacent to 250 E. Loveland Ave.

MSD will replace and upsize the sanitary sewer from approximately 220 to 362 E. Loveland Ave.

The city is receiving $722,400 in state grant funding to install sidewalks on both sides of the road between 227 to 356 E. Loveland Ave.; relocate water main around the future bridge wingwalls; make storm sewer system improvements; and repave a portion of the roadway.

Project dates are weather dependent and subject to change.

If residents have questions about the project, please contact City Manager David Kennedy at (513) 707-1454 or dkennedy@lovelandoh.gov.