Brown & Clermont Adult Career Campus announced the graduation of the first class from its new Licensed Practical Nurse program.

The commencement ceremony was held Jan. 12 at Grant Career Center in Bethel.

The ceremony recognized the hard work, dedication, and achievements of the inaugural LPN class.

The program was officially established with the first program beginning in February 2023.

There were 10 successful graduates in the inaugural class.

Vicki Carrington, Adult Education Director for Brown & Clermont Adult Career Campus, said, “It is with a great sense of accomplishment that we sent out our first cohort of 10 students into the field. Many people contributed to the success of this program and it’s very gratifying to know that collectively we can make great strides to provide a local option for a career pathway in the healthcare field.”

Carrington explained that the LPN program is for adults; seniors in high school are accepted if attending the Allied Health program in their Junior Year.

“The program has students ages 17 up to 50 years old,” Carrington said.

