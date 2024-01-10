Simply put, Alex Ervin has been one of, if not the best, players in the SBAAC National Division this year, and his terrific senior campaign continued in an 84-54 Williamsburg win against Felicity-Franklin on Jan. 5, 2024.

From the tip, the Wildcats just took it to the Cardinals. Their full-court press in the first quarter led to easy baskets and didn’t allow Felicity-Franklin to get into any type of rhythm on offense. When Williamsburg was in a more traditional half-court offense they couldn’t be stopped, taking the ball to the basket nearly every possession with little to no resistance. They finished the first quarter with a 27-8 lead, and never looked back. Felicity did improve their half-court offense throughout the game, but the hole they dug themselves in during the first quarter was too big to dig themselves out of, and Williamsburg won 84-54.

When asked about the team’s performance, Ervin (led all scorers with 20 points) credited the Cats focus.

