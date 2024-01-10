Eighteen graduates of Southern State Community College’s Practical Nursing program were recognized during a Dec. 7, 2023, pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Gage Teaney opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings from SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades and SSCC Dean of Health Sciences/Director of Nursing, Dr. Julianne Krebs. Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Kelsey Kirschner.

The 2023 PN graduating class includes (*denotes college honors):

From Adams County: Sheila Tolle Steele and Saebra Watson of Peebles

From Brown County: Ruthie Cotes of Hamersville; Christina Guenther of Georgetown; Caitlin Hamm of Ripley; Kelsey Kirschner* of Georgetown; Sydney O’Farrell of Sardinia and Mary Sullivan of Sardinia

From Clermont County: Crystal Belen of Loveland and Gage Teaney of Williamsburg

From Clinton County: Victoria Piatt of Martinsville

From Fayette County: Kaitlyn Chaney of Washington C.H. and Miranda Cory of Washington C.H.

From Hamilton County: Gladys Tacho of Hamilton

From Highland County: Kayla Walters of Hillsboro

From Pike County: Brittany Carver of Otway and Kayla Leeth of Piketon

From Ross County: Lorelei King of Washington C.H.

Dr. Julianne Krebs, Southern State’s Dean of Health Sciences/Director of Nursing, offered the graduates a final charge – “Graduates, you have demonstrated competencies in the key areas of patient-centered care, clinical judgment, professionalism, teamwork, collaboration, quality improvement, safety, and communications including informatics to fulfill the requirements of the curriculum – Congratulations!”

“I encourage you to be the nurse who provides “true care” and strives to meet the unique needs of each patient,” she added.