New Richmond Exempted Village Schools has posted signage in front of its school campuses notifying visitors of its policy that staff members may be armed.

The signs read, “ATTENTION PLEASE BE AWARE THAT THE STAFF MAY BE ARMED AND WILL USE WHATEVER FORCE IS NECESSARY TO PROTECT OUR STUDENTS AND STAFF.”

The signs were installed during the holiday break, according to information that the school district recently shared online.

“You may have noticed new signage on campus referring to the arming of staff members throughout the district. The installation of these signs […] is the culmination of a years-long process with an overall end goal of making our campus, and by extension our staff and students, safer,” reads text from the school district’s website.

The school district first considered the policy in July 2022, one month after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a law allowing districts throughout the state to arm staff members.

Amid the discussion, surveys were sent to members of the community; one survey was sent to district teachers, and another survey was sent to district families.

