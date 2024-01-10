It’s been nearly four years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and right now in Clermont County, health officials are starting to see an increase in cases.

The Clermont Sun asked Clermont County Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit to provide a local update on COVID-19, and here’s what she shared.

Nesbit said that the latest variant currently circulating is Omicron JN.1.

“It is a variant of the omicron variant that was discovered in 2021,” she explained. “It is normal for viruses to continue to evolve and mutate. It is believed to spread more rapidly, but no evidence shows it causes more severe illness.”

She added, “Fortunately, we have more tools to fight this virus than in 2020, and the updated vaccines are better equipped against the current variant.”

Nesbit said that health officials are starting to see an increase in COVID-19 in Clermont County.

