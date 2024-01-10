Students in the Great Oaks – Batavia High School Business Management program once again pledged to plunge into freezing water to support local Special Olympics athletes. The Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter will participate in the 2024 Polar Plunge on Saturday, January 27th at The Banks.

“We are so grateful for the continued engagement from Batavia BPA at the Greater Cincinnati Polar Plunge. We have been very lucky to host this version of the Special Olympics signature event in a supportive and active community. The students from Batavia have always been supportive of this event in a great way—excellent fundraising efforts, volunteering to help, and bringing positive energy to the event.

The impact of the Greater Cincinnati Polar Plunge is more than just a good time. By fundraising, you help provide year-round sports, health, and fitness programs for Special Olympics Ohio athletes at no cost to them. Together we celebrate inclusion for individuals with intellectual disabilities both on and off the playing field,” said Alison Bloomer, Director of Development for Special Olympics Ohio, Southwest Region.

The team’s business teacher and BPA advisor Angie Kovacs said, “This is a group that understands what servant leadership is and takes pride in giving back to their community.”

Indeed, their commitment is evidenced by how many Batavia BPA members have earned the U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service award each year.

To help them support local athletes, visit the team fundraising page at https://give.sooh.org/bpabatavia2024. For more information contact Mrs. Kovacs or the chapter leadership team at Batavia High School.

Business Professionals of America is the leading student organization for members pursuing careers in business, information technology and other related careers. Students are enrolled in the Great Oaks Business Management satellite program at Batavia High School.