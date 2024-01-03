After another frustrating loss during which they showed flashes of promise, the West Clermont boys basketball team walked solemnly to the visitors’ locker room in a corner of the Harrison Activity Center Dec. 28, 2023. Their coach took a slight detour.

Wally Vickers went toward another exit door, behind a padded concrete pillar, and stood, head bowed, facing toward an exit door, collecting his thoughts.

Sometime later – 15 minutes, 20 minutes – he talked calmly and softly about the 52-48 overtime defeat, in a game the Wolves led by 10 points early in the third quarter; rallied from seven points down in the final two minutes to tie, and then had several opportunities to take the lead. Instead, they lost for the seventh time in eight games this season, and 28th time in 31 games over the last two.

This was the closest and likely most frustrating defeat of the season, and Vickers didn’t have to look far to find the reason.

