Through the week ending January 6: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clermont County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

State Route 32 Interchange/Expansion – Construction of an interchange at the intersection of S.R. 32 and Bach Buxton Road/Elick Lane and widening of S.R. 32 West between the new interchange and Glen Este-Withamsville (GEW) Road. All ramps of the new interchange are open to traffic, and the at-grade intersections between Old SR 74 and Glen Este-Withamsville Road have been closed. As a result, the following traffic patterns are now in effect:

Eastbound state Route 32

Traffic to all Eastgate Square and Eastgate Mall shopping centers, restaurants and businesses on the north and south sides of S.R. 32 should use the Eastgate Boulevard interchange and Eastgate South or Eastgate North drives.

Southbound Glen Este-Withamsville Road motorists should use the Clepper Lane off-ramp, turning right at the end of the ramp to access GEW on the south side of S.R. 32.

Northbound Glen Este-Withamsville Road motorists should use the Eastgate Boulevard interchange and Eastgate North Road or the Bach Buxton interchange and S.R. 32 West to GEW. (Left turns from S.R. 32 to GEW are no longer permitted.)

Westbound state Route 32

Southbound Glen Este-Withamsville Road motorists should use the Bach Buxton Road interchange to Shayler Road and Clough Pike, or other local roadways, to GEW.

Northbound Glen Este-Withamsville Road motorists may turn right from westbound S.R. 32 onto GEW.

State Route 32 West Realignment – Realignment of westbound S.R. 32, between the Glen Este-Withamsville Road intersection and the I-275 interchange, to re-establish three, thru-lanes and realignment of the ramp from westbound S.R. 32 to southbound I-275. Intermittent lane restrictions may be in effect during evening and overnight hours.

C.R. 171 (Old SR 74) Reconstruction – Between Schoolhouse Road and Springfield Court. Construction continues within the work zone; however, Old 74 is open between Dogwood Road and Elick Lane. Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers as needed during hours of operation. All associated work is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2024.