In late 2023, the city of Loveland announced that several businesses are opening their doors, expanding, or have announced plans to open in the City of Loveland.
“We welcome these businesses to the city and appreciate them choosing Loveland as their home. As the holidays approach, we encourage our residents to shop locally and support business owners in the community,” said Eva Wisby, Zoning and Economic Development Specialist for the City of Loveland.
Open for Business
- Ace Hardware, 675 Loveland-Madeira Road, held a grand re-opening. Under new ownership, the store has been remodeled completely.
- Better Blend opened in September 2023 at Jackson Street Market, just off the Little Miami Scenic Trail. Better Blend offers fast, healthy smoothies made with clean ingredients. Visit the shop at 201 W Loveland Ave.
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southwest Ohio (NAMI SWOH) held its ribbon cutting Nov. 9, 2023. Visit at 420 W Loveland Ave., Ste. 101. NAMI SWOH is an advocacy organization supporting Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, and Warren Counties.
- Located above Hometown Café at 111 Railroad Avenue, Bike Trail Books is an independent bookstore. The shop offers print books and audiobooks, as well as events like children’s story time.
Coming Soon
- Playa Bowls will move into 124 W Loveland Ave., the former home of Loveland Sweet Shoppe. Playa Bowls serves fruit bowls and smoothies across 200 locations in 21 states. The owners, a local family, hope to open in Spring 2024.
- A new brewery and taproom will open in late 2023. DVD Brew is located at 1555 Loveland-Madeira Road at the site of the former Johnny’s Carwash. Owner Dana Vaughn Depenbrock has renovated the carwash into a microbrewery. The building that housed an automated carwash has been converted into a brewhouse with a five-barrel system to brew up to 150 gallons of beer per day. Additionally, the former carwash’s self-service facility has been remodeled as a 2,500 sq ft. taproom. Depenbrock plans to feature 12-18 standard brews and 6-12 rotating seasonal brews.
- Also coming to the city is Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 10681 Loveland-Madeira Road, the former site of Receptions. This will be Habitat for Humanity Greater Cincinnati’s sixth location of its store that sells household items and building materials.