The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southwest Ohio (NAMI SWOH) held its ribbon cutting Nov. 9, 2023. Photo courtesy the City of Loveland.

In late 2023, the city of Loveland announced that several businesses are opening their doors, expanding, or have announced plans to open in the City of Loveland.

“We welcome these businesses to the city and appreciate them choosing Loveland as their home. As the holidays approach, we encourage our residents to shop locally and support business owners in the community,” said Eva Wisby, Zoning and Economic Development Specialist for the City of Loveland.

Open for Business

Ace Hardware, 675 Loveland-Madeira Road, held a grand re-opening. Under new ownership, the store has been remodeled completely.

Better Blend opened in September 2023 at Jackson Street Market, just off the Little Miami Scenic Trail. Better Blend offers fast, healthy smoothies made with clean ingredients. Visit the shop at 201 W Loveland Ave.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southwest Ohio (NAMI SWOH) held its ribbon cutting Nov. 9, 2023. Visit at 420 W Loveland Ave., Ste. 101. NAMI SWOH is an advocacy organization supporting Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, and Warren Counties.

Located above Hometown Café at 111 Railroad Avenue, Bike Trail Books is an independent bookstore. The shop offers print books and audiobooks, as well as events like children’s story time.

Coming Soon