Reflections from the Editor of The Sun

Hello, and happy New Year from all of us at The Clermont Sun!

As this weekly newspaper’s Editor, it is my pleasure to welcome both longtime readers and new neighbors to our pages.

It’s that time of year when we reflect on the past and look ahead to the future, and in both cases, we are thankful to be your community newspaper. The Clermont Sun is in its 195th year of publication, and we are the longest, consecutive-running newspaper in Ohio. We have a rich history of bringing our readers the news and sports stories from around Clermont County, and we look forward to continuing this work for many, many more years to come.

Last year, as in many years past, we were thrilled to be awarded numerous reporting honors in the Ohio News Media Association’s Osman C. Hooper Non-Daily Newspaper Competition. This acknowledgment from our peers in the state is meaningful, and we are thankful to be recognized.

In November 2023, we welcomed our new Sports Editor, Luke Servello. We are excited to share his expanded sports coverage with readers.

The pages of the weekly newspaper are also filled with community news that you share with us. We are honored that you send us the goings-on in your communities, clubs, schools, and more, and we continue to encourage everyone to take part in sharing news in this way. Please send your prepared content/stories and photos to info@clermontsun.com.

Thank you again for choosing The Clermont Sun and for supporting our work.