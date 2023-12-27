Pictured, Congressman Brad Wenstrup announced that he’s retiring from Congress in a video posted on Nov. 9, 2023, to X, formerly known as Twitter.

During a public hearing on June 21, 2023, the Clermont County Commissioners, pictured, voted unanimously to ban utility-scale solar and wind farms in some unincorporated areas of the county.

Goshen Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services has been selected as the Emergency Medical Services Agency of the Year for the State of Ohio. Photo provided.

In 2023, The Sun covered a wide-ranging number of issues in the county. With the year in the rearview, we look at 10 stories that commanded attention.

1. Chad Doerman, the father accused of murdering his three juvenile sons in Monroe Twp., pleads not guilty

Chad Doerman, the father accused of murdering his three juvenile sons in Monroe Township on June 15, appeared in Clermont County Common Pleas Court on June 23 and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.

On June 22, a Clermont County Grand Jury had indicted Doerman, age 32, on 21 charges – nine counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of kidnapping and four counts of felonious assault.

On June 15, Clermont County Sheriff’s Road Patrol Deputies responded to a 911 call from the boys’ mother who was screaming that “her babies had been shot.”

Deputies arrived at the residence in the 1900 block of Laurel Lindale Road and made contact with Doerman, who was sitting on a step outside of the residence. Doerman was detained without incident.

Deputies discovered three unresponsive gunshot victims in the yard of the residence and attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful and all three gunshot victims succumbed to their injuries while on the scene.

The deceased individuals, all brothers, were aged 7, 4, and 3.

A fourth gunshot victim, later identified as an adult female, age 34, was also located outside the residence. The female sustained what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to her hand, non-life threatening.

Story update: Doerman’s primary jury trial is set to begin July 8, 2024.

2. Four family members dead and one in critical condition after potential murder-suicide Ohio Twp. home

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office shared the identities of the family members who were involved in a potential murder-suicide at a home in Ohio Township on Feb. 27.

On Feb. 28, the sheriff’s office released the identities to the public. The people who died are listed as:

– Steven Cain, age 50.

– Theresa Cain, age 46.

– William Felton, age 74.

– Ethan Cain, age 13.

As of Feb. 28, Samantha Cain, age 20, remains in critical but stable condition at The University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The release of identities of the family members comes after the sheriff’s office shared news of the incident on Feb. 27. At that time, they said that detectives from the sheriff’s office were currently investigating a potential murder-suicide at a home in the 1100 block of Riebel Ridge in Ohio Township.

It was reported that at 9:41 a.m. on Feb. 27, uniformed deputy sheriffs responded to the residence on Riebel Ridge to attempt a civil service. As they approached the residence, multiple gunshots were heard from inside of the residence.

Multiple attempts to contact the occupants were made and were unsuccessful and the Sheriff’s Special Response Team responded to make entry, according to the press release.

The Special Response Team members entered the home and found the five gunshot victims inside, four of whom were dead, and Samantha Cain, who was still alive.

Samantha Cain was treated at the scene by Pierce Township Emergency Medical Services and was transported to UC Medical Center by life squad.

The sheriff’s office said that there were no signs of forced entry into the home; the sheriff’s office is not searching for outstanding suspects.

3. Congressman Wenstrup announces upcoming retirement from Congress

Congressman Brad Wenstrup will not run for re-election in 2024, according to a video announcement he shared on social media.

