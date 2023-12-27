This year, the College Football Playoff Committee faced its toughest task since its inception in 2014. No matter what four teams they selected, someone was going to have a good argument that they got snubbed. It was either going to be SEC champion Alabama, Texas, (who beat Alabama head to head) or the undefeated ACC champion, Florida State. The committee chose to leave out Florida State who is without starting QB Jordan Travis for the rest of the season. Florida State fans have the right to be upset, I think just about any fan of a power five team would be upset if they saw their team finish 13-0 and miss the playoffs. Expansion to twelve teams starting next season should prevent this from ever happening again, but this Florida State team will always be remembered for getting the short end of the stick.

Whether you agree with the four team field or not, these four teams will compete for a CFP title. Here are my picks for each semifinal matchup:

