Maggie Arno was one of the top catchers in the Greater Cincinnati area in 2022 and recently committed to Ohio Northern University. Arno will look to get back for her senior year after missing her junior season with an ACL injury. I spoke with her about her upcoming senior season, commitment, and more!

Q: What went into your decision to commit to Ohio Northern?

A: Ever since I was a little girl I dreamed of being a nurse and playing softball at the collegiate level so when I found out that Ohio Northern was a place that I could accomplish both of these goals, I was confident that Ohio Northern was the place for me. Their nursing program is ranked as one of the top programs in the state and their softball team is highly competitive.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you reach your goal of becoming a collegiate athlete?

A: I want to thank my parents for always supporting me in everything I do. They assist me with whatever I may need to achieve the goals that I set my mind to, including playing softball at the next level. I want to thank all of my past and present coaches. Each and everyone of them have molded me into the player and person that I am today and I will be forever grateful for all of them. A huge thank you to everyone at Otho Cincy that helped me repair and rehab my knee so that I could play softball again, and I thank god for blessing me with this opportunity. None of this would have been possible without him.

Q: How important is it to you to get back on the field this year to help your Williamsburg teammates?

