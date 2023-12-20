At the 2023 County Commissioners Association (CCAO)/County Engineers Association of Ohio (CEAO) conference, Clermont County Commissioner David Painter was named First Vice President. Painter also was selected to represent Ohio on the National Association of Counties (NACo) Board.

Separately, he was invited to serve as a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee for a three-year term.

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio advances effective county government for Ohio through legislative advocacy, education and training, technical assistance and research, quality enterprise service programs, and greater citizen awareness and understanding of county government.

NACo strengthens America’s counties, serving nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee consists of elected and appointed officials from across the country who represent nonfederal interests.