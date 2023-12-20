The Board of County Commissioners on Dec. 13 welcomed Dorothy Meier as Director of Clermont County Department of Job and Family Services. Meier brings a wealth of experience serving in both Clermont and Hamilton counties.

“I will really work tirelessly to make sure that I achieve your goals and work for the families of Clermont County,” Meier said. “I really appreciate this opportunity. The Director of Job and Family Services is a critical position in Clermont County. It touches the lives of families often at their lowest point.”

Meier is a dedicated public servant with over 32 years of non-profit, government, leadership, training, budgetary, and managerial experience, including over 25 years of legal experience as an attorney focused on juvenile and family law.

“My entire professional career has been dedicated to service,” Meier said. “As an assistant prosecutor, criminal defense attorney, and in private practice, I have focused on protecting society’s most vulnerable.”

She has served as a criminal trial attorney in the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office since 2015. Since 2009, Meier has presented an Internet safety program she developed for students, parents and school administrators. She has been an adjunct professor at the University of Cincinnati since 2021.

Meier worked in the Public Defender and Prosecutor’s offices in Hamilton County as well as as a private attorney. She holds a J.D. from the University of Cincinnati School of Law and a Bachelor of Science from Northern Kentucky University.