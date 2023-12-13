Squad stuns in unlikely title victory after season marked by injury

The UC Clermont women’s soccer team has claimed the 2023 Small College Division II National Championship for the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. Led by Head Coach Kemar Jackson and Assistant Coach Brett Black, the win marks the third trophy for the program in five years.

The Cougars defeated number two seed SUNY-ESF by a score of 1-0 to claim the title in a rematch of the 2019 USCAA championship game. UC Clermont previously won the conference in 2018 and 2019, but this year marks Jackson’s first championship since taking over as head coach in 2022.

“It’s a surreal moment for everyone involved,” said an elated Jackson after the win. “This is an amazing group of girls; they are like sisters. They look out for each other and share a tight bond.”

Early on, Jackson said he viewed this year as more of a rebuild for the program, with several young players added to the roster. After losing key pieces to injuries during the season, including goalkeeper Ella Turner (Batavia High School), the Cougars entered the tournament as the six seed with no substitutes. Winning against the first and third seeds in the first two rounds “fueled them.”

“Our goal was to put ourselves in a position to make the tournament and maybe compete next year,” Jackson said. “But as the season went on, the girls started to dream bigger. We realized this group was special. We started to think ‘hey, we might pull this off.’”

Despite controlling the ball early, the Cougars found themselves in a 0-0 game for the first 78 minutes of the title game, when tournament MVP Kerianne White (Turpin High School) scored off an assist from Alexis Taylor (Wyoming High School). The defense, including backup goalkeeper Natalie Wilson, then held off a final offensive push from SUNY-ESF in which the opponent outshot the Cougars 10-3.

In addition to White being named tournament MVP, three UC Clermont players were named to the All-Tournament team: Jordan Geis, sophomore midfielder (Anderson High School); Taylor, sophomore forward; and Taylor Myers, senior midfielder (Batavia).

Besides a stout defense, Jackson said his team particularly excelled at moving the ball this year, which he attributes to a strong front line, speed and creativity.

“When we move the ball well, we’re a hard team to play against,” said Jackson. “We have players who create a lot of opportunities for themselves.”

But more than technical finesse, Jackson said the way his team overcame every obstacle to win it all can be attributed to one thing: heart. The Cougars’ drive was apparent throughout the season, from 8 a.m. practices before class and 9 p.m. trainings after working part-time jobs. Their bond, and hard work, paid off in spades on a cool November night in Pittsburgh, Penn.

“The one thing I can’t coach is heart. They didn’t want to let each other down. They fought hard for each other. What they did was unreal, to have no subs and play that level of soccer,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them and their growth. Even before the tournament, I felt like I’d already won.”

Learn more about UC Clermont athletics at ucclermont.edu/athletics.