U.S. Grant Career Center JVSD (GCC) is thrilled to announce the funding for its proposed expansion, a pivotal step towards accommodating the increasing student population and meeting the demand for a ready workforce.

Key Highlights:

State Budget Funding: On June 30, 2023, the 135th Ohio General Assembly passed the state’s biennial Operating Budget for FY 24-25 (House Bill 33), and the legislation was signed by Governor DeWine on July 4, 2023. The budget bill allocates $200 million towards upgrading facilities and $100 million for equipment at the state’s career-technical schools. The eighty-nine (89) Career Technical Planning Districts were invited to submit facilities expansion proposals to gain access to part of the $200 million set aside.

Project Overview: The project encompasses the construction of 15,120 square footage and the renovation of 7,638 square footage. This expansion focuses on GCC’s Allied Health, Metal Fabrication and Advanced Manufacturing in-demand programs.

Increasing Student Population: GCC has experienced a significant surge in enrollment. In 2017-2018, the district served 314 students. This school year, the school serves just under 500 students, marking an impressive rate of growth in just five years. The expansion and renovation will pave the way to accommodate an additional 105 students at Grant Career Center, ensuring more students benefit from the center’s top-tier educational programs.

Budget and Funding: The total budget for this project stands at $9,781,566, including $763,000 dedicated to equipment. The total project costs will be covered with $8,501,792 of funding from the State budget, and $1,279,774 from local sources.

Master Facilities Plan (MFP): GCC, in partnership with an architect, has been diligently working on a Master Facilities Plan, driven by the rising student numbers and the demand for a workforce that is ready to take on the challenges of the modern world. The total cost for the entire MFP is estimated at $29 million. With the unwavering support of the GCC Board of Education, this funding will aid in the execution of Phase I of the MFP. Phase I aims to relocate and expand both the Allied Health & Nursing program and the Advanced Manufacturing & Metal Fabrication program.

Future Prospects: The expansion will not only respond to the increasing number of students but also pave the way for new programs and facilities. An AWS Testing facility will be added to the GCC campus, creating a new revenue source for the organization and enhancing its capacity to serve students.

The expansion is a testament to GCC’s commitment to providing quality education and training to its students, ensuring they are well-equipped to meet the demands of the modern workforce. GCC expresses its gratitude to all its partners, stakeholders, and the community for their unwavering support and looks forward to the successful completion of this expansion.

About U.S. Grant Career Center: U.S. Grant Career Center JVSD (GCC) is a leading vocational school district dedicated to offering top-notch career and technical education programs. With a focus on in-demand job training and skills development, GCC has been at the forefront of shaping the future workforce.