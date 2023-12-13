The Milford Police Department was recently named the December 2023 “Agency of the Month” for their outstanding community policing efforts.

In 2018, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and the Law Enforcement Foundation formed a new committee named “Community Relations and Engagement” to work with agencies of all sizes and capabilities to highlight their positive work that’s being done around Ohio each and every day.

In 2019, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and Law Enforcement Foundation Community Relations and Engagement Committee began a new program named “Sharing Ohio’s Best” to help bring awareness to the amazing work that agencies do all over Ohio to promote positive policing.

The Community Relations and Engagement Committee compiles submissions from agencies and selects one each month to be recognized. Each agency is eligible. Typically, the committee focuses on creativity and how the program impacts the individual community. Recent programs that have been recognized include a teen driving course, programs to help the disabled, and programs focusing on community safety.

The Community Relations and Engagement Committee issued this statement “Milford Police is the December, 2023 Agency of the Month for the Sharing Ohio’s Best program! Congratulations to Chief Mills and the staff for a job well done. Even though the agency is not large, they’re fully involved in supporting their community. We appreciate the work of Milford Police, and other agencies similar in size, that place community policing as a high priority in their portion of Ohio. Each program means a lot to the community, and to those participating. Milford Police should be proud of their accomplishments! Job well done.”

About the Milford Police Department Community Relations Program

The Milford Police Department is a community-based policing organization who proudly serves the citizens of Milford. Some of their community programs are:

Project Lifesaver

The Milford Police Department has a team of officers who can provide a rapid response to save lives and reduce the potential for serious injury for adults and children who wander due to Alzheimer’s, Autism, Down Syndrome, Dementia, and other related cognitive issues. Through a grant from Project Lifesaver International, officers of the Milford Police Department and Milford Community Fire Department received equipment and training at no cost to the City. The grant provided specialized search and rescue equipment and training for 6 instructors. The training not only covered the use of the specialized equipment, but also consisted of lessons on how to communicate with people afflicted with cognitive conditions, all of which are essential to the successful rescue of missing persons who wander or otherwise become lost. Citizens who enroll in the program wear a small transmitter around the wrist or ankle that emits an individualized tracking signal. If an enrolled client goes missing, the caregiver notifies the Milford Police Department, and a trained emergency team will respond to the wanderer’s area with tracking equipment. It’s their hope that they never have to use the equipment, but it provides peace of mind knowing that they are prepared.

Driven Project

They are the first agency in the United States to co-host Driven Project. In partnership with the Wyler Automotive Family, Childrens Hospital, and the Cincinnati Police Department, children battling serious illness were treated to a VIP experience that included their very own supercar parade, mascots, gift bags, a catered lunch, and more. They just wrapped up the third annual Driven Project!

Pattison Elementary School Liaison DARE Officer

One of their longest and strongest partnership is with the elementary school, where they have taught DARE for 25 years. The Milford Police Department is committed to the development and perpetuation of programs designed to prevent juvenile delinquency and provide a positive connection between juveniles and law enforcement. The D.A.R.E./School Liaison Program provides a forum through which students, parents, faculty, and law enforcement officers become acquainted and, as a result, earn a mutual respect. Officers make daily visits throughout their shift to interact with the students, teachers, and staff; however, they are currently planning to add a full-time school resource officer in 2024.

Other Community Programs

National Night Out

Citizens Police Academy

Junior Police Academy

Shop with a Hero

About Milford Police Department

The Milford Police Department is small police department consisting of just 19 full-time officers, three reserve officers, and two police clerks, but they provide their residents with the same level of outreach typically seen in larger agencies. The Milford Police Department is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). The Department was initially accredited in 1989 and was distinguished as the smallest agency in North America to be granted accredited status at that time.

About Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police

The Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to continuing professionalism and innovation among police executives in order to assure the continued success of the law enforcement community. Established in 1928, the Association is a fully staffed organization, offering a broad range of professional, educational and informational services.

With a mission to enhance our profession through strong leadership, innovative programs and exemplary services, the Association’s goals are: to serve its members; to increase the public’s understanding of the role police play in maintaining our quality of community life; and to foster improvements in police education, practice and research.

About The Law Enforcement Foundation

The Law Enforcement Foundation (LEF) is a 501(c)3 organization established in 1985 by members the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP). The mission was created around creating safer communities through the continuing education of law enforcement executives, education to the children of the community through our trained DARE officers, and to educate law enforcement on special topics as trends indicate.

The Law Enforcement Foundation (LEF) is the only entity in Ohio certified to train Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officers where officers are prepared to educate children and parents about drug abuse prevention, internet safety, bullying, decision making skills, and personal responsibility.

The Law Enforcement Foundation is also the only entity to provide a three-tiered, executive-level management training for law enforcement, culminating in a Masters level certification in law enforcement management.