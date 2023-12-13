Union Township in Clermont County, Ohio is pleased to welcome Cory Wright as the Township Administrator beginning Wednesday, January 10, 2024. He succeeds Service Department Director Matt Taylor, who is serving as Interim Township Administrator. Cory currently serves as the Assistant City Manager for the City of Loveland.

Cory has over twenty years of local government experience and a thorough knowledge of urban and community planning, economic development, finance, community engagement, and more. Prior to his current position, Cory was employed with Union Township from 2006 through February of 2022. He served as the Director of Planning and Zoning until 2008 when he was promoted to the Assistant Township Administrator.

Cory holds an undergraduate degree from Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, studying philosophy and political economy. He attended the University of Cincinnati School of Planning as a candidate in the Masters of Community Planning Program through the College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning. He is a Certified Planner through the American Planning Association.

“I am excited to return to Union Township and propel important initiatives and innovative concepts forward by developing partnerships and collaborating with our partners in the region,” said Cory Wright. “I am thankful for the Board of Trustee’s confidence in me, and for the invaluable experience gained during my time at the City of Loveland. I look forward to working alongside the Trustees, staff, businesses, and the community to continue to uphold and improve upon the high-quality amenities and services in the Township.”