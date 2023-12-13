Enjoy a cold winter weekend afternoon with a cozy blanket and a book from the Clermont County Public Library. At the same time, you can participate in the annual Cozy Winter Read program.

The Cozy Winter Read will take place from Jan. 1, 2024, to Jan. 31, 2024, at the Library.

When signing up, guests will receive a pair of fuzzy socks and a snowflake bag as a gift, while supplies last. All ages can participate.

Library guests participating in the Cozy Winter Read program are encouraged to read 300 minutes and log them into the Library’s online registration system called Beanstack, which also has an app. Those 300 minutes automatically enter guests into the grand prize drawing, which is a gift basket filled with cozy essentials. One grand prize will be given out in each branch. Winners will be announced Feb. 5, 2024.

Remember, reading to your children counts as minutes read. Reading to and/or with your children can increase their reading skills, which can lead to better success in school.

Complete details about the program are on the Library’s website, clermontlibrary.org, or call your local branch for more information.