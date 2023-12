On Dec. 5, some 97 members attended the “Stop the Bleed” course taught by Mike Masterson and Eric Wehrum. Members learned how to use their hands to apply pressure to a wound, how to pack a wound to control bleeding, and how to correctly apply a tourniquet. Members also were taught how to properly call and talk to a 9-1-1 operator when put in that situation by doing a test call with a real 911 operator. Our members are now equipped to save lives