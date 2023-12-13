Bethel-Tate Schools families are well acquainted with the exceptional leadership and educational prowess of Dr. Christen Davis, Principal of Bethel-Tate Middle School.

This recognition has now been extended beyond the confines of the school community, reaching a broader audience.

The revelation occurred during the BTMS Holiday Concert on Dec. 7, where Dr. Davis was pleasantly surprised by the announcement that she has been honored with the 2024 Outstanding Administrator Award by the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA).

The prestigious announcement was formally made by Brian Stevens, President-Elect of the OMEA. Dr. Davis is slated to receive official acknowledgment during the OMEA Professional Development Conference on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at 1:15 p.m., as part of the final general session.

This accolade is particularly noteworthy as only one administrator from the state of Ohio is chosen annually for this distinguished honor. A key criterion for selection is the demonstration of active and continuous support for well-rounded music programs, an aspect in which Dr. Davis has excelled, as highlighted by middle school music teacher Paul Glader, who nominated her for recognition.

Dr. Davis has a series of recent accomplishments that underscore her commitment to music education. Notable among them: the allocation of $50,000 of ESSER Funds to the BTMS Music Program in 2022 to address learning gaps stemming from the pandemic; 2021 Student Achievement Fair Recognition at the Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference for the middle school’s response to the pandemic; and middle school’s high participation rates in music with high rates of students making honor band and choir.

Most recently, Mr. Glader said, the middle school was one of only 78 schools nationwide to receive a 2023 SupportMusic Merit Award, recognizing outstanding achievements in providing music access and education to all students.

Mr. Glader attributes these achievements to the vision and dedication of Dr. Davis, emphasizing her commitment to a comprehensive “whole child” approach to education.

Superintendent Melissa Kircher echoed this sentiment, stating, “She has led an ambitious and successful effort to implement a ‘whole child’ approach to education in her building and districtwide. This approach is evident in all that she does and touches, including the Bethel-Tate Middle School’s music education program. I can think of no one more deserving of this award than Dr. Davis.”