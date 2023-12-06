One of America’s favorite pastimes is college football. For instance, I will always be a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes football team. Like other Ohioans, I was disappointed that they didn’t qualify for the final four teams competing for a national championship. Despite their 11-1 record, they finished seventh overall.

Recently, I saw a movie I’d like to recommend. “Greater” is its name. You are missing out on a beautiful story if you haven’t seen it. This movie is based on the true story of Brandon Burlsworth. It is widely believed that this young man is the greatest walk-on college player of all time. Brandon was an offensive lineman for the Arizona Razorbacks.

A fine young man, Brandon referred to everyone as sir or ma’am. Throughout his childhood, he aspired to play football for his beloved Razorbacks and one day become an NFL player.

Throughout the movie, Brandon, his older brother Marty, and their mother are portrayed as having a strong relationship. Brandon enjoyed attending Bible study, spending time with his family, and listening to the song I’ll Fly Away. If you have ever attended church, you may know the memorable song written in 1929 by Albert Brumley.

Alan Jackson and George Jones are just a few country artists who have recorded this amazing song.

As a child, Brandon was overweight and lacked ambition. Initially, his family wasn’t sure he would put the effort in to become a Razorback player since they weren’t so sure he would have the motivation.

Brandon had an opportunity to play collegiate football for smaller schools. However, he refused to play for any team other than the University of Arkansas. As a walk-on, he was never guaranteed a scholarship or even a chance to play for the Razorbacks.

His chances of playing for the Razorbacks were slim. However, his work paid off, and he came to be known as college football’s greatest walk-on player. In addition to earning a scholarship, he also completed his Master’s degree. His athletic abilities weren’t the only thing he excelled in; he also achieved academic success.

He would even be selected by the Indianapolis Colts in 1999. Having impressed the Colts, he was named as a starter and would block for Peyton Manning. Brandon Burlsworth was the perfect example of a young man who did everything right in his life. In addition to loving his family, he was kind and had a powerful faith in God.

Sadly, we will never know how Brandon would fare in the NFL. On April 28, 1999, he was killed in an automobile accident. In honor of him, the University of Arkansas retired his number. If you’re looking for an excellent movie to watch with your family over the holidays, then consider Greater. But I must warn you that you will need tissues handy because tears will flow.

It’s hard to comprehend why such a good young man with such a bright future would die at 22. However, even in his brief time on earth, he accomplished a lot. The story of his life illustrates the value of hard work and kindness in achieving your dreams.

