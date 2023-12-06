The Clermont County Commissioners voted unanimously to deny a request to annex 175 acres of land to the village of Batavia.

The commissioners made the decision during their meeting on Nov. 29.

During the meeting, the commissioners adopted “Resolution 171-23 denying the annexation of 175.7701 acres of land owned by MLO Investments, LLC, BRMI Properties, LLC, and The Crossing Church to the Village of Batavia in Clermont County, Ohio.”

Ahead of the vote, the commissioners discussed their views on the matter and gave their reasons for voting to deny the annexation.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.