This holiday season, consider making a contribution to Court Appointed Special Advocates for Clermont Kids.

The mission of CASA for Clermont Kids is to advocate for children experiencing abuse and neglect.

CASA for Clermont Kids Executive Director Kalei Endenfield explained that CASA volunteers are appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in the court system. She said that these volunteers are community members from all walks of life who not only commit to engage in the court system but also directly help children who experience abuse and neglect.

Right now, there are roughly 200 children involved with juvenile court and the foster care system in Clermont County.

The volunteer position requires a commitment of about eight hours each month.

Information about the position explains that CASA volunteers undergo a rigorous screening and application process. They complete 32 hours of pre-service training prior to being sworn in to serve as a Court Appointed Special Advocate.

In an earlier interview with The Sun, Edenfield described what inspired her to become involved with the organization.

“CASA is and forever will be the dream for me,” she said. “I believe strongly that all children need at least one person caring and showing up for them unconditionally and that’s what CASA volunteers do.”

She added, “I am in constant awe of how CASA volunteers show up for kids.”

Also earlier, when asked what she would say to encourage someone to volunteer as a CASA for Clermont Kids volunteer, Edenfield responded, “Our children are going through tremendous situations; we need you. Because CASA volunteers are only appointed to one case at a time, their advocacy is specifically tailored to that child, ensuring no child falls through the cracks. If you have 8 hours a month and the heart to show up for children in your community, now is the time.”

Today, Endenfield is continuing to urge the public and communicate that it is more essential than ever to support these children and the volunteers who work to serve them.

Every year, the organization highlights the work its volunteers are doing.

This year, CASA of Clermont Kids is presenting two awards. The Pro-Star award is presented to Marti Kleinfelter, who is about to start her tenth year with the program.

“She has tirelessly served 19 children in that time,” Endenfield said.

The Rising Star award is presented to Dave Elberfeld, who joined the program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He has done a tremendous job advocating for those he serves and making sure they get the permanency they deserve,” Endenfield shared.

For those who are unable to volunteer their time, financial contributions are also needed for CASA for Clermont Kids to continue to grow to serve 100 percent of children in care.

“We need to keep growing our volunteer base and our donor base,” Endenfield said.

Those interested in learning more about CASA for Clermont Kids and how to advocate for those in need or apply to join the next training are directed to check out CASA’s website at www.casaforclermontkids.org or follow the organization on social media @CASAClermontKids. CASA for Clermont Kids may also be reached by calling 513-732-7160.