We had a wonderful afternoon Nov. 9 honoring the veterans of our country. So many heartfelt experiences were shared. Lisa MacVittie was a treasure to have present. She shared captivating stories of her past being a survivor of the holocaust, and the lifestyle she was a refugee of. Lisa MacVittie exclaimed how she felt after being rescued by American ships and becoming an American Citizen at age 23 in 1954. She then joined the U.S. Air Force just one month later as just one way she could give back to this country. Lisa now resides in Clermont County and is a member of VFW Post 72 of Mt. Carmel.

We were also honored to have the Clermont County Sheriff’s Dept. send us one of their very own veteran officers Eric Benkelmann to discuss what it means to him to be a veteran, give service, how it impacted his career today, and why he chose to give service again. Followed by VFW members Commander JP and Jerry Perry of post 72 in Mt. Carmel that were a valuable piece in pulling this ceremony all together. Crossroads Hospice was another wonderful contributing factor in showing just how proud we are of our veterans joining us in leading our ceremony. We ended this beautiful ceremony honoring the veterans that reside and work with us at Sunrise Manor ensuring they knew how thankful we are, not just to have them around but thankful for the service they provided our country.