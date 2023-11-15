The Forest-Aires Women’s Chorus is proud to announce our vocal scholarship winners for the 2023-2024 school year. These very talented recipients are Ruthie Darnell (Senior, Seton), Megan Rutz (Sophomore, Loveland), Bella Bauer (Sophomore, Williamsburg), and Mollie Stier (Senior, Ursuline). Each scholar will receive private voice lessons through the school year and will then be featured soloists in The Forest-Aires Spring Show, ENCORE! 2024, to be held on April 19, 20, and 21 at the Anderson Center Theater, 7850 Five Mile Road, Anderson Township, 45230.

The Forest-Aires Women’s Chorus is an Anderson-based chorus that passes our appreciation and love of music onto the next generation by providing annual scholarships through proceeds from our Christmas and ENCORE! performances. Since 1962, the Forest-Aires have awarded over 300 scholarships. For more information, please visit www.forestaires.com.