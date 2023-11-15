Students Earn Gold Tokens to Select Books

Pictured is Danielle Stiles, Literacy Specialist at Marr Cook Elementary, along with students and their families who attended Title Night, where they learned about different reading strategies they can try at home. Photo courtesy Goshen Local Schools.

Marr Cook Elementary received a wonderful donation last year, a vending machine strictly for books, thanks to the Goshen Education Foundation (GEF).

Our book vending machine takes special gold tokens, not cash or credit cards. Students can receive a special gold token by attending school events such as Title Information Night, Family Fun Night, Literacy Night, and more. Each month, students in preschool-second grade can be recognized as a “Student of the Month.” There is one student per grade level who will receive a gold token. Students can also use their Class Dojo points in exchange for a gold token, they can redeem 100 of their Dojo points and select any book from the machine. Class Dojo points are given when students are being respectful, responsible, or safe.

There is no better reward than a brand new, exciting book!

The vending machine holds a variety of books for all kinds of young readers, ranging from ages three to ten. The preschool students love listening to a fun, predictable text like “Brown Bear, Brown Bear” while our second graders may enjoy reading an early chapter book, featuring Cam Jansen’s mysteries.

Whether a student is learning to read on their own or if they simply enjoy a bedtime story with their family, everyone can enjoy a great book. At Marr Cook Elementary, we want students to feel excited when they get to visit our book vending machine and to always remember – readers are leaders!