We are pleased to share that our inaugural Goshen High School Parent and Influencer Event was a positive start. We would like to express our gratitude to all who attended and contributed to the event’s success.

A Promising Debut

Considering that this was our first attempt, we are content with how the event unfolded. It was an evening filled with meaningful discussions and opportunities for students and parents to connect with a variety of companies, organizations, and businesses. Representatives were present to engage with those who sought more information about their offerings and how they can assist in shaping our students’ future career aspirations.

Exploring Future Paths

Our discussions about preparing students for the ever-changing job market and their future careers were a significant part of the event. We addressed the “why, what, and how” of our mission to equip our students for success. The thoughtful questions and feedback from all attendees demonstrated your dedication to our students’ future success.

Spread the Word

For those who attended, we kindly request your assistance in spreading the word. Share your experiences and insights from the Parent and Influencer Event with your friends, family, and classmates. Together, we can ensure that our mission reaches a broader audience and continues to have a positive impact.

What Lies Ahead

Looking forward, our focus will be on sustaining the momentum we’ve gained. We have exciting plans ahead, including tours of businesses, Lunch & Learns, and specialized training sessions for our seniors. These opportunities will provide our students with the skills and knowledge needed for success in their future careers.

Continuing the Progress

Our first Parent and Influencer Event was a positive start, and we intend to build on this foundation. Let’s work together to provide our students with the support they need on their journey to success. We are enthusiastic about what lies ahead and rely on your continued support and engagement.

Thank you for contributing to the success of our initial event. Stay tuned for upcoming updates and announcements as we collectively shape a brighter future for our students.