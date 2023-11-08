Bethel-Tate High School’s Theater Department is gearing up for a spectacular fall event that promises to captivate hearts – the presentation of an original play authored by BTHS senior Nicholas Burns titled “Gaining Love; Wasting Time.”

Showtimes are: November 10th and 11th at 6 p.m. and November 12th at 5 p.m. Special encore performances will be on December 15th and 16th at 6 p.m. and December 17th at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit https://events.ticketspicket.com/agency/124c69d3-fd07-445d-b459-1f5edc12c548/events

During his summer break, Nicholas penned his story that revolves around Bradan, a young college student who finds himself in a dilemma. Bradan, who also works as a journalist at a local news station, turns to a life of crime to cover his mother’s mounting medical bills.

The idea of writing a play germinated last May during a conversation between Nicholas and high school English teacher and Drama Club Advisor, Courtney Woodard. He proposed several story concepts, including comedy, romance, and even a touch of robbery. These ideas eventually converged into “Gaining Love; Wasting Time.”

Ms. Woodard was surprised when classes began this school year and Nicholas presented her with his completed script. She never doubted that he would finish the project, but didn’t anticipate it being ready for presentation this fall.

Auditions were recently held, and the enthusiastic response from the students affirmed Nicholas’s efforts. Audiences can anticipate laughter and poignant moments that tug at the heartstrings.

This production boasts a cast and crew of about 25 talented students, including 12 actors. It’s worth noting, Ms. Woodard said, that Bethel-Tate High School’s Theater Department is student-centered. The students are passionate and committed to their craft. It’s also relatively new after an absence of several years.

Ms. Woodard emphasized her admiration for the students’ dedication, saying, “They put so much effort into every production. Their passion and energy levels are extraordinary, and I appreciate every single one of them.”

What sets “Gaining Love; Wasting Time” apart is its origin – it was crafted specifically for our stage by one of our very own students, she added.

Nicholas invested substantial time and discipline over the summer months in crafting this play, juggling it alongside his work, karate, and marching band commitments. Now he’s looking forward to seeing his characters come to life on stage. It will be a highlight of his senior year. After high school, Nicholas hopes to pursue his other passion, digital music production, at Ohio University.

Members of the community and theater buffs alike won’t want to miss the opportunity to be part of this theatrical experience. The play will run from Friday to Sunday, November 10-12. Keep an eye on the district’s social media channels and website for more information on showtimes and ticket details.