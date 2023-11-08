The buildings and spaces in which students learn play a vital role in shaping their future and the future of our community. At West Clermont Schools, we want you to be part of our journey to improve our facilities so they contribute to educational growth, student and staff safety, and program variety. Here’s how you can get involved.

Explore Our Facilities

One of the best ways to understand our district is by visiting our buildings and experiencing what it’s like for our students. Before certain upcoming Board of Education meetings, we’re opening our doors to all members of the community. This is your chance to learn more about YOUR West Clermont facilities. The next tour will be at Clough Pike on Nov. 16. The evening will start with a short reception at 6 p.m., followed by a 45-minute building tour. The board meeting is open to everyone and begins at 7 p.m. We’ll announce more tour dates soon on our website at westcler.org/tours.

Join Town Hall Meetings

Our dedication to providing great learning spaces for our students is foundational to who we are. Our mission is to commit to excellence with every learner, every day, every way. That’s why our next series of Town Hall meetings will focus on this important topic. Join us on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. at Merwin Elementary where we will discuss:

Design and Purpose of a Modern Learning Environment

West Clermont School District Facilities Audit

Cost Considerations for Renovation and New Construction

Building Configuration

Early Childhood Education

Promoting Educational Adequacy and Equity

You can RSVP and find details about other upcoming Town Hall meetings on our website at

westcler.org/townhalls

At West Clermont Schools, we don’t just talk about progress; we actively work toward it. We hope to see you at one of our upcoming events so that together, we can continue to be an on the RISE district.

By Randy Gebhardt, Assistant Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer for West Clermont Schools