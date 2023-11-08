Grant Career Center and Milacron have joined forces to establish the Advanced Manufacturing Academy (AMA), a groundbreaking work-based learning placement that provides high school seniors with comprehensive training in advanced manufacturing. This unique academy, located at Grant Career Center, is specifically designed to create an employee pipeline, offering students the opportunity to secure employment at Milacron or in the advanced manufacturing sector upon graduation, without the need for students to leave campus.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday, October 20th at 1 p.m. at Grant Career Center, located at 718 W. Plane Street, Bethel, Ohio 45106 to mark the official launch of the Academy. This celebratory event brought together students, educators, representatives from Milacron, Clermont County Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Jon Husted’s office, and members of the community to highlight this exciting partnership between Grant Career Center and Milacron

The AMA offers all seniors with an interest in advanced plastics manufacturing the opportunity to apply for the Academy. By integrating classroom instruction with hands-on training, this work-based learning experience equips students with the technical expertise and industry-specific competencies required for success in the field.

Through this partnership, Grant Career Center and Milacron are committed to addressing the growing demand for skilled manufacturing professionals. The AMA provides students with a structured pathway from education to employment, ensuring a seamless transition and boosting career opportunities in the advanced manufacturing sector.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony signifies the official launch of the AMA, demonstrating Grant Career Center’s and Milacron’s shared dedication to equipping local students with the tools they need to succeed in their future careers. Together, they strive to provide a seamless pathway for high school seniors interested in advanced plastics manufacturing, creating promising employment opportunities at Milacron upon graduation.