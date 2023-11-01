If you will remember, our Village was in a Financial Crisis when John Thebout was first elected Mayor. He has worked diligently to help put our Village (our County Seat) in a strong financial position which made the renovation of Main Street possible. Main Street is now beautiful and has brought PRIDE back into our Community. It’s also made it so new businesses want to come here; businesses like Baxla Tractor, Towne Construction, DTS Directional Drilling and CrossCounty Mortgage that provide good jobs here in the Village. Bean & Brew is now in the process of expanding!

As a true leader, Mayor Thebout applied for grant funding that has allowed for the upgrading of our water and sewer lines as well as the upgrading of our roads. Mayor Thebout has put together a Maintenance & Street Department that rivals all others. He has hired a Police Department that works to make sure the Village is a safe place to live.

Mayor Thebout helped spearhead the saving of a historical building here in Batavia – the Armory; after it closed as a reception hall. This building is now the home of our Village Offices & Police Department. This building is a treasure here in our Village and serves many purposes for our community with the large auditorium room and additional parking. Not only is it used for Village Meetings, but has hosted Conventions, Concerts, Birthday and Anniversary Parties for people here in the Village.

Soon after Covid in May 2020, the Mayor and the Administrator knew they had to do something to get things up and running again in Batavia, so Mayor Thebout appointed a FunFair Committee to plan a Family Event here in the Village with Music, Food & Fireworks. All the businesses have given great support to this Event…..including former Village Business Owners, Jeff Wyler, Greg Holman and Jodie Auxier. Yes, they have supported Mayor Thebout in his endeavors to keep the Momentum Going in the Village.

We have a proven leader in Mayor John Thebout whose helped achieve great things for this Village. I am a business owner in the Village and this election is important to the residents and the business owners. Let’s keep the Momentum Going and Re-Elect John Thebout – Mayor on November 7th!

Submitted by: Adam Huber, Batavia