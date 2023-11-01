Corrections: In the Oct. 26, 2023, edition of The Clermont Sun, in the article headlined, “Candidates answer The Clermont Sun’s Questionnaire,” it was incorrectly written that:

Monroe Township Trustee

Lindsey Aranyos

1. I live in Monroe Township. My family moved to Monroe Twp in 2006. We were attracted to its beauty, its easy commute to downtown, and its excellent school district.

Written correctly, the response should read:

Monroe Township Trustee

Lindsey Aranyos

1. I am running for Monroe Township Trustee.

(The remainder of the response was published correctly.)