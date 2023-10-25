Our national security depends on constant innovation, including from the defense industry.

That’s why we worked to create a national network of defense innovation hubs. Republican Rep. Michael Turner and I fought to make sure Ohio was included. And we made it happen in Beavercreek. Ohio is just one of five states across the country chosen to host a hub.

It will ensure that we have the talent and technology to address our greatest national security challenges. The center will provide services to small business, start-ups, and high-tech companies to make it easier for them to work with the Defense Department.

These companies are often leading on the cutting-edge tech that would be an asset to our national defense. But many small businesses don’t know how to work with the Defense Department. They don’t know where to begin, or the process seems too difficult. The Mission Acceleration Center will remove those barriers, making it easier to collaborate and innovate.

And it will have partnerships with Ohio’s world-class research universities and community colleges, creating more opportunities for students and for graduates in Ohio.

The center will be located in the Miami Valley, but it will serve businesses and collaborate with partners all over the state. We have military installations across Ohio – Wright-Patt in Dayton, NASA Glenn in Cleveland and Sandusky, Air Guard and Reserve bases in Toledo and Mansfield and Springfield. The Mission Acceleration Center will support their work, create new opportunities for Ohio businesses, and continue to cement our state’s leadership in defense, and manufacturing, and aerospace.

We know we have the talent to lead in defense innovation. Now we’ll have even more opportunity with this new center.