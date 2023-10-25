October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to talk about an issue that impacts far too many of our friends and neighbors, and work together to help create lasting change that supports survivors of abuse. Sadly, it’s estimated that one in three women and one in four men will experience some form of domestic abuse in her or his lifetime. And, unfortunately, a barrier to leaving for many survivors is their pets, and more specifically, not having a safe place to go where their pets are also welcomed when they are ready to leave their abuser.

Research shows that 48 percent of domestic abuse survivors delay leaving because they can’t take their pets with them, and over 70 percent of women in domestic violence shelters report that their abuser threatened, injured or killed a pet as a means of control. If you have pets, you understand why leaving them behind is simply not an option.

At my company, Purina, we believe that the bond we share with our pets is worth protecting, which is why we are working to help survivors with pets escape and heal together through the Purple Leash Project. Together with the nonprofit RedRover, we provide resources and support to help domestic violence shelters across the country become pet-friendly.

Domestic violence is not just a national issue; it greatly impacts those right here in Ohio. It’s estimated that nearly 36 percent of Ohio women and 30 percent of Ohio men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. While it’s a sad reality, it’s likely that you know someone who has experienced domestic violence or will in your lifetime.

To address this sobering reality and create change, it is vital that we increase the number of pet-friendly domestic violence shelters. As it stands today, fewer than 20 percent of domestic violence shelters in the U.S. accept pets. Purina and our team in Williamsburg Township is dedicated to working with organizations in our own communities to help survivors and their pets escape abuse together.

Locally, our organization has supported YWCA of Greater Cincinnati in its efforts to convert its House of Peace domestic violence shelter in Clermont County into a pet-friendly facility. This conversion will unlock doors of support for domestic abuse survivors in our communities and keep them with their pets.

Nationally, Purina has provided 46 grants totaling over $1.2MM to help domestic violence shelters become pet-friendly since launching the Purple Leash Project in 2019, and now every state has at least one pet-friendly shelter.

However, everyone is needed to continue to make an impact supporting domestic violence survivors. So, what can you do to support those impacted by domestic violence? Donate to RedRover in support of the Purple Leash Project this October — Domestic Violence Awareness Month — and Purina will match 100% of the donations up to $200,000.

Visit PurpleLeashProject.com to make a donation or find out how else you can help.

Mike Ferritto is the factory manager at Purina in Williamsburg Township.

“We envision a world where no one is trapped in abuse because they can’t take their whole family with them.” — Purina