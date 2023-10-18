Disabled American Veteran (DAV) Chapter #63 Clermont County member, Jack Brady watches a Soulstang Program Director Tina Caldwell lead her mustang, Chile, through the horse’s barrel maneuvers during the Soulstang Equine Program at the Alfwaress Stables. The 92-year-old Korean War veteran has attended several previous Soulstang Veterans’ PTSD Sessions. He currently serves as a DAV Chapter #63 Ambassador, at the Southern Ohio Veterans Home, and was recently inducted into the Ford Motor Corporations’ Military Oval of Honor in May of 2023. Photo courtesy John Plahovinsak.

Disabled American Veteran (Chapter #63 Clermont County) James Stanzak, leads the mustang, Yuma, around the Alfwaress Stables arena from his mobility-powered wheel chair. Army veteran Stanzak has built a trusting bond with Yuma and displayed a few of the moves and maneuvers with the mustang at the Soulstang Equine Program. Stanzak is the Second 2nd Junior Vice Commander of Chapter #63 and was inducted into the Ford Motor Corporation’s Military Oval of Honor in May of 2023, at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Photo courtesy John Plahovinsak.

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, approximately fifty (50) spectators witnessed a Soulstang Program exhibition of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Equine Therapy coupled with a Liberty Horse Protocol Demonstration at the Alfwaress Stables in Amelia.

The Soulstang Program has been actively working with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Outreach and Engagement Program in providing Equine Therapy to veterans suffering from the symptoms of PTSD.

The well-attended Demonstration enabled the spectators to view the Liberty Horse Protocol and Disciple; watch two (2) riders performing several exciting tricks while practicing for an upcoming equine meet; and watch veterans and volunteers interacting with the mustangs.

One of the Soulstang Program Directors, Tina Caldwell, explained the relationship and bond existing between veterans, suffering from PTSD, and the mustangs at the start of the Demonstration.

“Veterans suffering from PTSD normally do not trust people and they are filled with anxiety about their surroundings,” explained Program Director Caldwell, “just like mustangs when they first arrive here from the wild plains of the southwest.”

“Over a period of time, the veteran builds and establishes trust with the mustang and finds peace and tranquility working with the animal,” noted Caldwell. “Later on, the veteran now begins to find trust with people.”

Caldwell provided several examples of veterans who were filled with anxiety and didn’t want to participate in the one-day orientation to Equine Therapy. After a while of working with the mustangs, they didn’t want to leave the arena when it was time to go and they came back on their own accord.

The Soulstang Program has been working in conjunction with the Cincinnati Department of Veterans Affairs (VAMC) Fort Thomas Domiciliary Program. They have provided transportation to the Alfwaress Stables site with disabled veterans, who are currently enrolled in their VA PTSD Program.

“The VAMC Fort Thomas Domiciliary Program is very interested in this type of equine therapy as a method to develop veterans’ coping skills, a sense of purpose and responsible caring not only for them, but for others,” commented Cincinnati VAMC Recreational Specialist Taylor Walt.

“Every veteran is different and we totally acknowledge that,” concluded Recreational Specialist Walt. “We certainly would like to provide them with this unique experience.”

She will be journeying to Alfwaress Stables at the end of October with several veterans that are currently enrolled in the Cincinnati VAMC’s PTSD Recovery Program.

“Research and studies have shown that equine therapy has been extremely successful in helping our disabled veterans make significant improvements in dealing with PTSD symptoms,” said DAV Past Department Commander (PDC) Ray Hutchinson.

“These symptoms that we are dealing with are emotional awareness, impulse control, self-regard, and traumatic brain injury,” added PDC Hutchinson. “I was proud to be here today to witness this wonderful Equine Demonstration that is helping our veterans suffering from PTSD.”

Richard Campbell, a Marine Corps veteran and a Soulstang volunteer, found peace and tranquility in working with mustangs, such as the horse named Yuma. “The trust, relationship and peace of mind I have developed with Yuma makes me want to come to the stables every time I am able,” said Campbell.

