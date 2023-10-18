The upcoming General Election is less than a month away, and we’re sharing information from the Clermont County Board of Elections about what’s on the ballot.

Election Day is Nov. 7. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early in-person voting is now open. Vote early in person at the board of elections at 76 S. Riverside Dr. in Batavia.

For more information about early voting, visit https://boe.clermontcountyohio.gov/news_detail_T9_R13.php.

Shown is a list of local races and candidates. In the Oct. 26 edition of The Sun, we’ll run the remaining State Issues and Local Questions and Issues.

Municipal Court

Precincts: All Clermont County Precincts

Office/District/ Term: Judge of Municipal Court (Full Term Commencing 1/1/2024) (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Jessie B. Kramig

Office/District/Term: Judge of Municipal Court (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2027) (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Anita Bechmann

City Offices

Precincts: Loveland City A & B Hamilton County Most Populous

Office/District/Term: Loveland City Council (3 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Kathy Bailey

Andy Bateman

Brian Goodyear

Deidre Hazelbaker

Precincts: Milford City A,B,D,E,F,G, & H Overlaps into Hamilton County

Office/District/Term: Milford City Council (4 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Kristopher Parrish

Brad Price

Mark Thompson

Ralph Vilardo Jr.

Village Offices

Precincts: Batavia Village A

Office/District/Term: Batavia Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

C. Scott Runck

John Thebout

Precincts: Bethel Village A & B

Office/District/Term: Bethel Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Jay Noble

Precincts: Part of Franklin Township B (Chilo Village Only)

Office/District/Term: Chilo Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Marie Stevenson

Precincts: Felicity Village

Office/District/Term: Felicity Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Randy Myers-Write-In

Precincts: Part of Washington Township B (Moscow Village Only)

Office/District/Term: Moscow Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Tim Suter

Precincts: Part of Washington Township C (Neville Village Only

Office/District/Term: Neville Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Rob Gastrich

Cory Spears-Write-In

Precincts: New Richmond Village A & B

Office/District/Term: New Richmond Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Glenn Ewing

Precincts: Owensville Village

Office/District/Term: Owensville Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Rick McEvoy

Precincts: Williamsburg Village A & C

Office/District/Term: Williamsburg Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Jim Weaver

Jim Weaver

Precincts: Williamsburg Village A & C

Office/District/Term: Williamsburg Village Clerk-Treasurer (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Michael G. Murray

Precincts: Batavia Village A

Office/District/Term: Batavia Village Council (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Diana M. Cole

Jason Garrison

Michael Kinner

Precincts: Bethel Village A & B

Office/District/Term: Bethel Village Council (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Joel Ausman

Dawn R. Thompson

Precincts: Part of Franklin Township B (Chilo Village Only)

Office/District/Term: Chilo Village Council (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Joseph Palazzolo

Billy Stevenson III

Precincts: Felicity Village

Office/District/Term: Felicity Village Council (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Nancy Davis

Shawnda Mahaffey

David Ausman-Write-In

Precincts: Felicity Village

Office/District/Term: Felicity-Board of Public Affairs (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Cale Baudendistel

Sandra Myers

Precincts: Part of Washington Township B (Moscow Village Only

Office/District/Term: Moscow Village Council (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Julie Hawkins

Moriah Oberlin

Phil Turner

Precincts: Part of Washington Township C (Neville Village Only)

Office/District/Term: Neville Village Council (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): No Candidates Filed

Precincts: New Richmond Village A & B

Office/District/Term: New Richmond Village Council (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Richard Feldkamp

Brad Jacobs

Larry Prues

Precincts: Owensville Village

Office/District/Term: Owensville Village Council (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Joseph M. Bailey

Precincts: Williamsburg Village A & C

Office/District/Term: Williamsburg Village Council (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Katie King

Steve Maham

Joseph W. Martin

Jacob Simpson

Steve Smith

Township Offices

Precincts: Batavia Village A Batavia Township A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N & O

Office/District/Term: Batavia Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Randy Perry

Precincts: Felicity Village Franklin Township A,B & D

Office/District/Term: Felicity Village Franklin Township A,B & D

Name of Candidate(s): Chris Smith

Precincts: Felicity Village Franklin Township A,B & D

Office/District/Term: Franklin Township Trustee (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/25) (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Billy B. Hazelbaker

Greg Hensley

Kim Schwettmann

Precincts: Goshen Township A,B,D,E,F,G,I,J,K,L,M & N

Office/District/Term: Goshen Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Todd Osborne

Precincts: Jackson Township A,B & C

Office/District/Term: Jackson Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Bill Wiederhold

Precincts: Miami Township A,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,X,Y,Z,A1A,B1B,C1C,D1D,F1F G1G,H1H,K1K,L1L,M1M,N1N,O1O,P1P & Q1Q

Office/District/Term: Miami Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Ken Tracy

Precincts: Monroe Township A,B,C,D,E & I

Office/District/Term: Monroe Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Lindsey Aranyos

Alice Rolfes

Precincts: New Richmond Village A & B Ohio Township A,B &C

Office/District/Term: Ohio Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Keith Vogelsang

Precincts: Pierce Township A,B,C,D,E,G,I,J,K,M,N & O

Office/District/Term: Pierce Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Allen M. Freeman

Precincts: Owensville Village Stonelick Township A,B,C,D & E

Office/District/Term: Stonelick Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Dave Pennington

Precincts: Bethel Village A & B Tate Township A,B,D,F & H

Office/District/Term: Tate Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Rusty Durbin

Bobby Redden

Precincts: Union Township A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N O,P,Q,R,T,U,W,X,Y,Z,B1B,C1C,D1D,E1E,F1F J1J,K1K,L1L,M1M,P1P,R1R,S1S,U1U & V1V

Office/District/Term: Union Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Tammy Brinkman

Michael Logue

Precincts: Washington Township A,B & C

Office/District/Term: Washington Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Aaron Maus

Precincts: Wayne Township A,B, & C

Office/District/Term: Wayne Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Jason Ritter

Tony Schwab

Precincts: Williamsburg Village A & C Williamsburg Township A,B & C

Office/District/Term: Williamsburg Twp. Trustee (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Guy N. Bainum

Precincts: Batavia Village A Batavia Township A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N & O

Office/District/Term: Batavia Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Jennifer Haley

Precincts: Felicity Village Franklin Township A,B & D

Office/District/Term: Franklin Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Genia Bruan

Beverly Sheppard

Precincts: Goshen Township A,B,D,E,F,G,I,J,K,L,M & N

Office/District/Term: Goshen Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Laura Engled

Precincts: Jackson Township A,B & C

Office/District/Term: Jackson Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Holly Isaacs

Precincts: Miami Township A,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,X,Y,Z,A1A,B1B,C1C,D1D,F1F G1G,H1H,K1K,L1L,M1M,N1N,O1O,P1P & Q1Q

Office/District/Term: Miami Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Eric C. Ferry

Precincts: Monroe Township A,B,C,D,E & I

Office/District/Term: Monroe Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Candace Forder

Precincts: New Richmond Village A & B Ohio Township A,B &C

Office/District/Term: Ohio Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Bill Gilpin

Precincts: Pierce Township A,B,C,D,E,G,I,J,K,M,N & O

Office/District/Term: Pierce Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Debbie Schwey

Precincts: Owensville Village Stonelick Township A,B,C,D & E

Office/District/Term: Stonelick Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Tracey Sumner

Precincts: Bethel Village A & B Tate Township A,B,D,F & H

Office/District/Term: Tate Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Kathy A. Brannock

Precincts: Union Township A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N O,P,Q,R,T,U,W,X,Y,Z,B1B,C1C,D1D,E1E,F1F J1J,K1K,L1L,M1M,P1P,R1R,S1S,U1U & V1V

Office/District/Term: Union Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Kathy Sams

Precincts: Washington Township A,B & C

Office/District/Term: Washington Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Sheila Dufau

Precincts: Wayne Township A,B, & C

Office/District/Term: Wayne Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Sandra J. Borchers

Maria Harp

Precincts: Williamsburg Village A & C Williamsburg Township A,B & C

Office/District/Term: Williamsburg Twp. Clerk/Treasurer (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Doug Lefferson

Educational Service Centers

Precincts: Batavia Village A Batavia Township A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N & O Felicity Village Franklin Township A,B & D Goshen Township A,B,D,E,F,G,I,J,K,L,M & N – (Goshen LSD) Jackson Township A,B & C Miami Township C – (Goshen LSD) J – (CNE LSD), Z – (Goshen LSD) Q1Q – (CNE LSD) Monroe Township A & I Ohio Township C – (West Clermont LSD) Pierce Township A & D – (West Clermont), C,G,I,J & K Owensville Village Stonelick Township A,B,C,D & E Bethel Village A & B Tate Township A,B,D,F & H Union Township A – (CNE LSD),B,C,D,E,F G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N(West Clermont LSD) O,P,Q,R,T,U,W,X,Y,Z,B1B,C1C D1D,E1E,J1J,K1K,L1L,M1M P1P – (West Clermont LSD),R1R U1U & V1V Washington Township A,B & C Wayne Township B, & C Williamsburg Village A & C Williamsburg Township A,B & C Overlaps into Brown & Warren Counties

Office/District/Term: Clermont County (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Donald A. Collins

Precincts: Batavia Village A Batavia Township A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N & O Felicity Village Franklin Township A,B & D Goshen Township A,B,D,E,F,G,I,J,K,L,M & N – (Goshen LSD) Jackson Township A,B & C Miami Township C – (Goshen LSD) J – (CNE LSD), Z – (Goshen LSD) Q1Q – (CNE LSD) Monroe Township A & I Ohio Township C – (West Clermont LSD) Pierce Township A & D – (West Clermont), C,G,I,J & K Owensville Village Stonelick Township A,B,C,D & E Bethel Village A & B Tate Township A,B,D,F & H Union Township A – (CNE LSD),B,C,D,E,F G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N(West Clermont LSD) O,P,Q,R,T,U,W,X,Y,Z,B1B,C1C D1D,E1E,J1J,K1K,L1L,M1M P1P – (West Clermont LSD),R1R U1U & V1V Washington Township A,B & C Wayne Township B, & C Williamsburg Village A & C Williamsburg Township A,B & C Overlaps into Brown & Warren Counties

Office/District/Term: Clermont County (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2025) (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Steve Jackson

Precincts: Tate Township B Western Brown LSD Split ONLY

Office/District/Term: Brown County (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Jim Ferguson

James V. Frazier

Precincts: Union Township N & P1P Forest Hills LSD Split ONLY

Office/District/Term: Hamilton County (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Fred Hunt

Melody Staudt-Dargis

Precincts: Goshen Township N Little Miami LSD Split ONLY

Office/District/Term: Warren County (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Chad R. Bridgman

Joia Franks

Sally J. Williams

Precincts: Wayne Township A Clinton County Most Populous County

Office/District/Term: Southern Ohio – Subdistrict 2 (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Richard Peck

School Districts

Precincts: Batavia Village A Batavia Township A,B,C,H,I,J,M Part of Union Township E & U1U Part of Williamsburg Township C

Office/District/Term: Batavia Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Michael Enriquez

Douglas Lee Ginn Write-In

Precincts: Part of Franklin Township A & D Bethel Village A & B Tate Township A & H Part of Tate Township B,D & F Part of Washington Township A Overlaps into Brown County

Office/District/Term: Bethel-Tate Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Tari DePoy

Brandy Pryor

Gary Shepherd

Susan Ward

Precincts: Wayne Township A Clinton County Most Populous County

Office/District/Term: Blanchester Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Chris Baker

John A. Panetta

Precincts: Batavia Township H Jackson Township A & C Part of Miami Township J & Q1Q Owensville Village Stonelick Township A,B,C,D & E Part of Union Township A Wayne Township B Part of Wayne Township C Overlaps in Brown County

Office/District/Term: Clermont Northeastern Local School District Member of Board (3 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Christa Burbage

Karen Crawford

Alexander Cunningham

Danny Ilhardt

Julie Schmidt

Bryan L. Sexton

Precincts: Felicity Village Franklin Township A & B Part of Franklin Township D Part of Tate Township F Part of Washington Township A Washington Township C

Office/District/Term: Felicity-Franklin Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Jennifer Broadwell

Andy Ninichuck

Amanda Rawlinson

Precincts: Part of Union Township N & P1P Hamilton County Most Populous County

Office/District/Term: Forest Hills Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Kevin Comerford

Kenneth Kuhn

Jason Simmons

Wendy Strickler Biederman

Kris Wahlke

Precincts: Goshen Township A,B,D,E,F,G,I,J,K,L,M Part of Goshen Township N Part of Miami Township C Part of Miami Township Z Part of Wayne Township Overlaps in Warren County

Office/District/Term: Goshen Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

John Benthien

Lisa Wernke

Corey West

Precincts: Goshen Township A,B,D,E,F,G,I,J,K,L,M Part of Goshen Township N Part of Miami Township C Part of Miami Township Z Part of Wayne Township Overlaps in Warren County

Office/District/Term: Goshen Local School District Member of Board (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2025) (1 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s): Melissa Paprock

Precincts: Part of Goshen Township N Warren County Most Populous County

Office/District/Term: Little Miami Local School District Member of Board (3 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Martin Hamlin

Diane M. Horvath

Wayne Siebert

Dan M. Smith

David Wallace

David Whiting

Precincts: Loveland City A & B Part of Goshen Township N Miami Township A,Y,L1L,M1M & N1N Part of Miami Township C & Z Hamilton County Most Populous County

Office/District/Term: Loveland City School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Linda J. Cecil

Christina Jeranek

Lynn M. Mangan

Robert Vanove

Precincts: Milford City A,B,D,E,F,G,H Miami Township D,E,F,G,H,I,K,L,M,N,P,Q,R,S,T U,V,X,A1A,B1B,C1C,D1D,F1F,G1G,H1H,K1K,O1O & P1P Part of Miami Township J & Q1Q Part of Union Township A Union Township F1F & S1S Overlaps in Hamilton County

Office/District/Term: Milford Exempted Village School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Rebecca Born

Paul J. Chambers

Emily Chestnut

Myra Powers

Precincts: Monroe Township B,C,D & E New Richmond Village A & B Ohio Township A & B Part of Ohio Township C Pierce Township B, E & M Part of Pierce Township A & D Part of Tate Township D Washington Township B

Office/District/Term: New Richmond Exempted Village School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Tim DuFau

Robert Wooten

Precincts: Batavia Township D,E,F,G,K,L,N & O Monroe Township A & I Part of Ohio Township C Pierce Township C,G,I,J,K,N & O Part of Pierce Township A & D Union Township B,C,D,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,O,P,Q,R T,U,W,X,Y,Z,B1B,C1C,D1D,E1E,J1J,K1K,L1L,M1M R1R & V1V Part of Union Township E,N,P1P & U1U

Office/District/Term: West Clermont Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Tina Saborn

Tammy Spencer

Precincts: Part of Tate Township B Brown County Most Populous County

Office/District/Term: Western Brown Local School District Member of Board (3 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

Matt Corcoran

Sunnie Foster

Peggy McKinney

Brian Rhodes

Precincts: Part of Batavia Township C Jackson Township B Williamsburg Village A & C Williamsburg Township A & B Part of Williamsburg Township C Overlaps in Brown County

Office/District/Term: Williamsburg Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)

Name of Candidate(s):

R. Josh Clifton

Charlie Maklem

Joshua Tucker Write-In

Holly Foucht-Kovalick Write-In

State Issues

Precincts: All Clermont County Precincts

Number: Issue 1

Title: Proposed Constitutional Amendment Proposed by Initiative Petition A Self-Executing Amendment Relating to Abortion and Other Reproductive Decisions

Precincts: All Clermont County PrecinctOffice/District/Term:

Number: Issue 2

Title: Proposed Law Proposed by Initiative Petition To Commercialize, Regulate, Legalize, and Tax the Adult Use of Cannabis

Local Questions and Issues

Precincts: All Clermont County Precincts

Clermont County Board of Commissioners

Title: Renewal Tax Levy-0.75 mills-5 years Operation of developmental disabilities facilities

Precincts: Jackson Township A,B & C

Jackson Township

Title: Additional Tax Levy-2 mills-continuing period of time For Fire & EMS

Precincts: Bethel Village A & B Tate Township A,B,D,F & H

Tate Township

Title: Additional Tax Levy-2.5 mills-continuing period of time for Fire & EMS

Precincts: Milford City A,B,D,E,F,G,H Miami Township D,E,F,G,H,I,K,L,M,N,P,Q,R,S,T U,V,X,A1A,B1B,C1C,D1D,F1F,G1G, H1H,K1K,O1O & P1P Part of Miami Township J & Q1Q Part of Union Township A Union Township F1F & S1S Overlaps in Hamilton County

Milford Exempted Village School District

Title: Additional Tax Levy-5.99 mills-5 years For emergency requirements of the school district

Precincts: Part of Batavia Township C Jackson Township B Williamsburg Village A & C Williamsburg Township A & B Part of Williamsburg Township C Overlaps in Brown County

Williamsburg Local School District

Title: Substitute Tax Levy-6.59 mills-continuing period of time For providing for the necessary requirements of the school district

Precincts: Goshen Township N Little Miami LSD Split ONLY

Warren County Career Center

Title: Bond Levy-0.641 mills-30years For new construction, improvements, and renovations Additional Tax Levy-0.2 mills-continuing period of time General permanent improvements

Precincts: Felicity Village

Village of Felicity

Title: Renewal Tax Levy -6 mills-5 years Police

Precincts: Part of Washington Township B (Moscow Village Only)

Village of Moscow

Title: Replacement Tax Levy-7 mills-5 years Current Expenses

Precincts: New Richmond Village A & B

Village of New Richmond

Title: Additional Tax Levy-4 mills-continuing period of time Fire & EMS

Precincts: New Richmond Village A & B

New Richmond Village A & B

Title: Additional Tax Levy-4 mills-continuing period of time Police

Precincts: Williamsburg Village A & C

Village of Williamsburg

Title: Renewal Tax Levy-2.75 mills-5 years Police

Precincts: Bethel Village A

Bethel Village A

Title: Local Option-Bethel Convenience and Smoke Shop Off-Premise Sale of Beer

Precincts: Owensville Village

Village of Owensville

Title: Local Option-50 Pit Shop Sunday Sales of Wine and Mixed Beverages

Precincts: Union Township A

Union Township A

Title: Local Option-Precinct UN-A Sunday Sales of Intoxicating Liquor on Premises

Precincts: Union Township K1K

Union Township K1K

Title: Local Option-Precinct UN-K1K Sunday Sales of Intoxicating Liquor on Premises