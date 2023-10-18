The upcoming General Election is less than a month away, and we’re sharing information from the Clermont County Board of Elections about what’s on the ballot.
Election Day is Nov. 7. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Early in-person voting is now open. Vote early in person at the board of elections at 76 S. Riverside Dr. in Batavia.
For more information about early voting, visit https://boe.clermontcountyohio.gov/news_detail_T9_R13.php.
Shown is a list of local races and candidates. In the Oct. 26 edition of The Sun, we’ll run the remaining State Issues and Local Questions and Issues.
Municipal Court
Precincts: All Clermont County Precincts
Office/District/ Term: Judge of Municipal Court (Full Term Commencing 1/1/2024) (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Jessie B. Kramig
Office/District/Term: Judge of Municipal Court (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2027) (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Anita Bechmann
City Offices
Precincts: Loveland City A & B Hamilton County Most Populous
Office/District/Term: Loveland City Council (3 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Kathy Bailey
Andy Bateman
Brian Goodyear
Deidre Hazelbaker
Precincts: Milford City A,B,D,E,F,G, & H Overlaps into Hamilton County
Office/District/Term: Milford City Council (4 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Kristopher Parrish
Brad Price
Mark Thompson
Ralph Vilardo Jr.
Village Offices
Precincts: Batavia Village A
Office/District/Term: Batavia Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
C. Scott Runck
John Thebout
Precincts: Bethel Village A & B
Office/District/Term: Bethel Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Jay Noble
Precincts: Part of Franklin Township B (Chilo Village Only)
Office/District/Term: Chilo Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Marie Stevenson
Precincts: Felicity Village
Office/District/Term: Felicity Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Randy Myers-Write-In
Precincts: Part of Washington Township B (Moscow Village Only)
Office/District/Term: Moscow Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Tim Suter
Precincts: Part of Washington Township C (Neville Village Only
Office/District/Term: Neville Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Rob Gastrich
Cory Spears-Write-In
Precincts: New Richmond Village A & B
Office/District/Term: New Richmond Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Glenn Ewing
Precincts: Owensville Village
Office/District/Term: Owensville Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Rick McEvoy
Precincts: Williamsburg Village A & C
Office/District/Term: Williamsburg Village Mayor (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Jim Weaver
Precincts: Williamsburg Village A & C
Office/District/Term: Williamsburg Village Clerk-Treasurer (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Michael G. Murray
Precincts: Batavia Village A
Office/District/Term: Batavia Village Council (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Diana M. Cole
Jason Garrison
Michael Kinner
Precincts: Bethel Village A & B
Office/District/Term: Bethel Village Council (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Joel Ausman
Dawn R. Thompson
Precincts: Part of Franklin Township B (Chilo Village Only)
Office/District/Term: Chilo Village Council (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Joseph Palazzolo
Billy Stevenson III
Precincts: Felicity Village
Office/District/Term: Felicity Village Council (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Nancy Davis
Shawnda Mahaffey
David Ausman-Write-In
Precincts: Felicity Village
Office/District/Term: Felicity-Board of Public Affairs (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Cale Baudendistel
Sandra Myers
Precincts: Part of Washington Township B (Moscow Village Only
Office/District/Term: Moscow Village Council (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Julie Hawkins
Moriah Oberlin
Phil Turner
Precincts: Part of Washington Township C (Neville Village Only)
Office/District/Term: Neville Village Council (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): No Candidates Filed
Precincts: New Richmond Village A & B
Office/District/Term: New Richmond Village Council (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Richard Feldkamp
Brad Jacobs
Larry Prues
Precincts: Owensville Village
Office/District/Term: Owensville Village Council (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Joseph M. Bailey
Precincts: Williamsburg Village A & C
Office/District/Term: Williamsburg Village Council (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Katie King
Steve Maham
Joseph W. Martin
Jacob Simpson
Steve Smith
Township Offices
Precincts: Batavia Village A Batavia Township A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N & O
Office/District/Term: Batavia Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Randy Perry
Precincts: Felicity Village Franklin Township A,B & D
Name of Candidate(s): Chris Smith
Precincts: Felicity Village Franklin Township A,B & D
Office/District/Term: Franklin Township Trustee (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/25) (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Billy B. Hazelbaker
Greg Hensley
Kim Schwettmann
Precincts: Goshen Township A,B,D,E,F,G,I,J,K,L,M & N
Office/District/Term: Goshen Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)
Precincts: Jackson Township A,B & C
Office/District/Term: Jackson Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Bill Wiederhold
Precincts: Miami Township A,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,X,Y,Z,A1A,B1B,C1C,D1D,F1F G1G,H1H,K1K,L1L,M1M,N1N,O1O,P1P & Q1Q
Office/District/Term: Miami Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Ken Tracy
Precincts: Monroe Township A,B,C,D,E & I
Office/District/Term: Monroe Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Lindsey Aranyos
Alice Rolfes
Precincts: New Richmond Village A & B Ohio Township A,B &C
Office/District/Term: Ohio Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Keith Vogelsang
Precincts: Pierce Township A,B,C,D,E,G,I,J,K,M,N & O
Office/District/Term: Pierce Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Allen M. Freeman
Precincts: Owensville Village Stonelick Township A,B,C,D & E
Office/District/Term: Stonelick Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Dave Pennington
Precincts: Bethel Village A & B Tate Township A,B,D,F & H
Office/District/Term: Tate Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Rusty Durbin
Bobby Redden
Precincts: Union Township A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N O,P,Q,R,T,U,W,X,Y,Z,B1B,C1C,D1D,E1E,F1F J1J,K1K,L1L,M1M,P1P,R1R,S1S,U1U & V1V
Office/District/Term: Union Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Tammy Brinkman
Michael Logue
Precincts: Washington Township A,B & C
Office/District/Term: Washington Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Aaron Maus
Precincts: Wayne Township A,B, & C
Office/District/Term: Wayne Township Trustee (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Jason Ritter
Tony Schwab
Precincts: Williamsburg Village A & C Williamsburg Township A,B & C
Office/District/Term: Williamsburg Twp. Trustee (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Guy N. Bainum
Precincts: Batavia Village A Batavia Township A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N & O
Office/District/Term: Batavia Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Jennifer Haley
Precincts: Felicity Village Franklin Township A,B & D
Office/District/Term: Franklin Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Genia Bruan
Beverly Sheppard
Precincts: Goshen Township A,B,D,E,F,G,I,J,K,L,M & N
Office/District/Term: Goshen Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Laura Engled
Precincts: Jackson Township A,B & C
Office/District/Term: Jackson Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Holly Isaacs
Precincts: Miami Township A,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,X,Y,Z,A1A,B1B,C1C,D1D,F1F G1G,H1H,K1K,L1L,M1M,N1N,O1O,P1P & Q1Q
Office/District/Term: Miami Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Eric C. Ferry
Precincts: Monroe Township A,B,C,D,E & I
Office/District/Term: Monroe Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Candace Forder
Precincts: New Richmond Village A & B Ohio Township A,B &C
Office/District/Term: Ohio Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Bill Gilpin
Precincts: Pierce Township A,B,C,D,E,G,I,J,K,M,N & O
Office/District/Term: Pierce Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Debbie Schwey
Precincts: Owensville Village Stonelick Township A,B,C,D & E
Office/District/Term: Stonelick Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Tracey Sumner
Precincts: Bethel Village A & B Tate Township A,B,D,F & H
Office/District/Term: Tate Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Kathy A. Brannock
Precincts: Union Township A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N O,P,Q,R,T,U,W,X,Y,Z,B1B,C1C,D1D,E1E,F1F J1J,K1K,L1L,M1M,P1P,R1R,S1S,U1U & V1V
Office/District/Term: Union Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)
Precincts: Washington Township A,B & C
Office/District/Term: Washington Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Sheila Dufau
Precincts: Wayne Township A,B, & C
Office/District/Term: Wayne Township Fiscal Officer (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Sandra J. Borchers
Maria Harp
Precincts: Williamsburg Village A & C Williamsburg Township A,B & C
Office/District/Term: Williamsburg Twp. Clerk/Treasurer (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Doug Lefferson
Educational Service Centers
Precincts: Batavia Village A Batavia Township A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N & O Felicity Village Franklin Township A,B & D Goshen Township A,B,D,E,F,G,I,J,K,L,M & N – (Goshen LSD) Jackson Township A,B & C Miami Township C – (Goshen LSD) J – (CNE LSD), Z – (Goshen LSD) Q1Q – (CNE LSD) Monroe Township A & I Ohio Township C – (West Clermont LSD) Pierce Township A & D – (West Clermont), C,G,I,J & K Owensville Village Stonelick Township A,B,C,D & E Bethel Village A & B Tate Township A,B,D,F & H Union Township A – (CNE LSD),B,C,D,E,F G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N(West Clermont LSD) O,P,Q,R,T,U,W,X,Y,Z,B1B,C1C D1D,E1E,J1J,K1K,L1L,M1M P1P – (West Clermont LSD),R1R U1U & V1V Washington Township A,B & C Wayne Township B, & C Williamsburg Village A & C Williamsburg Township A,B & C Overlaps into Brown & Warren Counties
Office/District/Term: Clermont County (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Donald A. Collins
Precincts: Batavia Village A Batavia Township A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N & O Felicity Village Franklin Township A,B & D Goshen Township A,B,D,E,F,G,I,J,K,L,M & N – (Goshen LSD) Jackson Township A,B & C Miami Township C – (Goshen LSD) J – (CNE LSD), Z – (Goshen LSD) Q1Q – (CNE LSD) Monroe Township A & I Ohio Township C – (West Clermont LSD) Pierce Township A & D – (West Clermont), C,G,I,J & K Owensville Village Stonelick Township A,B,C,D & E Bethel Village A & B Tate Township A,B,D,F & H Union Township A – (CNE LSD),B,C,D,E,F G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N(West Clermont LSD) O,P,Q,R,T,U,W,X,Y,Z,B1B,C1C D1D,E1E,J1J,K1K,L1L,M1M P1P – (West Clermont LSD),R1R U1U & V1V Washington Township A,B & C Wayne Township B, & C Williamsburg Village A & C Williamsburg Township A,B & C Overlaps into Brown & Warren Counties
Office/District/Term: Clermont County (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2025) (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Steve Jackson
Precincts: Tate Township B Western Brown LSD Split ONLY
Office/District/Term: Brown County (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Jim Ferguson
James V. Frazier
Precincts: Union Township N & P1P Forest Hills LSD Split ONLY
Office/District/Term: Hamilton County (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Fred Hunt
Melody Staudt-Dargis
Precincts: Goshen Township N Little Miami LSD Split ONLY
Office/District/Term: Warren County (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Chad R. Bridgman
Joia Franks
Sally J. Williams
Precincts: Wayne Township A Clinton County Most Populous County
Office/District/Term: Southern Ohio – Subdistrict 2 (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Richard Peck
School Districts
Precincts: Batavia Village A Batavia Township A,B,C,H,I,J,M Part of Union Township E & U1U Part of Williamsburg Township C
Office/District/Term: Batavia Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Michael Enriquez
Douglas Lee Ginn Write-In
Precincts: Part of Franklin Township A & D Bethel Village A & B Tate Township A & H Part of Tate Township B,D & F Part of Washington Township A Overlaps into Brown County
Office/District/Term: Bethel-Tate Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Tari DePoy
Brandy Pryor
Gary Shepherd
Susan Ward
Precincts: Wayne Township A Clinton County Most Populous County
Office/District/Term: Blanchester Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Chris Baker
John A. Panetta
Precincts: Batavia Township H Jackson Township A & C Part of Miami Township J & Q1Q Owensville Village Stonelick Township A,B,C,D & E Part of Union Township A Wayne Township B Part of Wayne Township C Overlaps in Brown County
Office/District/Term: Clermont Northeastern Local School District Member of Board (3 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Christa Burbage
Karen Crawford
Alexander Cunningham
Danny Ilhardt
Julie Schmidt
Bryan L. Sexton
Precincts: Felicity Village Franklin Township A & B Part of Franklin Township D Part of Tate Township F Part of Washington Township A Washington Township C
Office/District/Term: Felicity-Franklin Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Jennifer Broadwell
Andy Ninichuck
Amanda Rawlinson
Precincts: Part of Union Township N & P1P Hamilton County Most Populous County
Office/District/Term: Forest Hills Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Kevin Comerford
Kenneth Kuhn
Jason Simmons
Wendy Strickler Biederman
Kris Wahlke
Precincts: Goshen Township A,B,D,E,F,G,I,J,K,L,M Part of Goshen Township N Part of Miami Township C Part of Miami Township Z Part of Wayne Township Overlaps in Warren County
Office/District/Term: Goshen Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
John Benthien
Lisa Wernke
Corey West
Precincts: Goshen Township A,B,D,E,F,G,I,J,K,L,M Part of Goshen Township N Part of Miami Township C Part of Miami Township Z Part of Wayne Township Overlaps in Warren County
Office/District/Term: Goshen Local School District Member of Board (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2025) (1 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s): Melissa Paprock
Precincts: Part of Goshen Township N Warren County Most Populous County
Office/District/Term: Little Miami Local School District Member of Board (3 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Martin Hamlin
Diane M. Horvath
Wayne Siebert
Dan M. Smith
David Wallace
David Whiting
Precincts: Loveland City A & B Part of Goshen Township N Miami Township A,Y,L1L,M1M & N1N Part of Miami Township C & Z Hamilton County Most Populous County
Office/District/Term: Loveland City School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Linda J. Cecil
Christina Jeranek
Lynn M. Mangan
Robert Vanove
Precincts: Milford City A,B,D,E,F,G,H Miami Township D,E,F,G,H,I,K,L,M,N,P,Q,R,S,T U,V,X,A1A,B1B,C1C,D1D,F1F,G1G,H1H,K1K,O1O & P1P Part of Miami Township J & Q1Q Part of Union Township A Union Township F1F & S1S Overlaps in Hamilton County
Office/District/Term: Milford Exempted Village School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Rebecca Born
Paul J. Chambers
Emily Chestnut
Myra Powers
Precincts: Monroe Township B,C,D & E New Richmond Village A & B Ohio Township A & B Part of Ohio Township C Pierce Township B, E & M Part of Pierce Township A & D Part of Tate Township D Washington Township B
Office/District/Term: New Richmond Exempted Village School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Tim DuFau
Robert Wooten
Precincts: Batavia Township D,E,F,G,K,L,N & O Monroe Township A & I Part of Ohio Township C Pierce Township C,G,I,J,K,N & O Part of Pierce Township A & D Union Township B,C,D,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,O,P,Q,R T,U,W,X,Y,Z,B1B,C1C,D1D,E1E,J1J,K1K,L1L,M1M R1R & V1V Part of Union Township E,N,P1P & U1U
Office/District/Term: West Clermont Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Tina Saborn
Tammy Spencer
Precincts: Part of Tate Township B Brown County Most Populous County
Office/District/Term: Western Brown Local School District Member of Board (3 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
Matt Corcoran
Sunnie Foster
Peggy McKinney
Brian Rhodes
Precincts: Part of Batavia Township C Jackson Township B Williamsburg Village A & C Williamsburg Township A & B Part of Williamsburg Township C Overlaps in Brown County
Office/District/Term: Williamsburg Local School District Member of Board (2 to be Elected)
Name of Candidate(s):
R. Josh Clifton
Charlie Maklem
Joshua Tucker Write-In
Holly Foucht-Kovalick Write-In
State Issues
Precincts: All Clermont County Precincts
Number: Issue 1
Title: Proposed Constitutional Amendment Proposed by Initiative Petition A Self-Executing Amendment Relating to Abortion and Other Reproductive Decisions
Precincts: All Clermont County PrecinctOffice/District/Term:
Number: Issue 2
Title: Proposed Law Proposed by Initiative Petition To Commercialize, Regulate, Legalize, and Tax the Adult Use of Cannabis
Local Questions and Issues
Precincts: All Clermont County Precincts
Clermont County Board of Commissioners
Title: Renewal Tax Levy-0.75 mills-5 years Operation of developmental disabilities facilities
Precincts: Jackson Township A,B & C
Jackson Township
Title: Additional Tax Levy-2 mills-continuing period of time For Fire & EMS
Precincts: Bethel Village A & B Tate Township A,B,D,F & H
Tate Township
Title: Additional Tax Levy-2.5 mills-continuing period of time for Fire & EMS
Precincts: Milford City A,B,D,E,F,G,H Miami Township D,E,F,G,H,I,K,L,M,N,P,Q,R,S,T U,V,X,A1A,B1B,C1C,D1D,F1F,G1G, H1H,K1K,O1O & P1P Part of Miami Township J & Q1Q Part of Union Township A Union Township F1F & S1S Overlaps in Hamilton County
Milford Exempted Village School District
Title: Additional Tax Levy-5.99 mills-5 years For emergency requirements of the school district
Precincts: Part of Batavia Township C Jackson Township B Williamsburg Village A & C Williamsburg Township A & B Part of Williamsburg Township C Overlaps in Brown County
Williamsburg Local School District
Title: Substitute Tax Levy-6.59 mills-continuing period of time For providing for the necessary requirements of the school district
Precincts: Goshen Township N Little Miami LSD Split ONLY
Warren County Career Center
Title: Bond Levy-0.641 mills-30years For new construction, improvements, and renovations Additional Tax Levy-0.2 mills-continuing period of time General permanent improvements
Precincts: Felicity Village
Village of Felicity
Title: Renewal Tax Levy -6 mills-5 years Police
Precincts: Part of Washington Township B (Moscow Village Only)
Village of Moscow
Title: Replacement Tax Levy-7 mills-5 years Current Expenses
Precincts: New Richmond Village A & B
Village of New Richmond
Title: Additional Tax Levy-4 mills-continuing period of time Fire & EMS
Precincts: New Richmond Village A & B
Title: Additional Tax Levy-4 mills-continuing period of time Police
Precincts: Williamsburg Village A & C
Village of Williamsburg
Title: Renewal Tax Levy-2.75 mills-5 years Police
Precincts: Bethel Village A
Title: Local Option-Bethel Convenience and Smoke Shop Off-Premise Sale of Beer
Precincts: Owensville Village
Village of Owensville
Title: Local Option-50 Pit Shop Sunday Sales of Wine and Mixed Beverages
Precincts: Union Township A
Union Township A
Title: Local Option-Precinct UN-A Sunday Sales of Intoxicating Liquor on Premises
Precincts: Union Township K1K
Union Township K1K
Title: Local Option-Precinct UN-K1K Sunday Sales of Intoxicating Liquor on Premises