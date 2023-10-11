Community arts program will welcome shows in October, December

Calico Children’s Theatre at the University of Cincinnati Clermont College has announced its slate of performances for the 2023 season.

On Friday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m., the college will feature “Pinocchio: The Wooden Boy,” performed by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati and recommended for viewers in kindergarten through 5th grade. “Dreams are what you make them” in this new adaptation of the classic children’s fantasy. The audience joins Pinocchio as he learns important lessons in honesty and morality, while Geppetto learns a few lessons on growing up as well.

Then on Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m., UC Clermont will host “A Seussified Christmas Carol,” also by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati. The show is recommended for children in pre-kindergarten through 4th grade and retells Charles Dickens’s beloved holiday story in wacky rhyming word.

Started in 1987, Calico Children’s Theatre is a UC Clermont initiative that aims to provide high quality entertainment for families with young children. All performances are approximately one hour long and held on the UC Clermont campus in Krueger Auditorium, Snyder Building, 4200 Clermont College Drive, Batavia, Ohio 45103. Visit ucclermont.edu/calico for more information and to purchase tickets.