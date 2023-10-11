Now open is a new distillery that’s producing premium craft whisky and vodka, and offering the product in the heart of New Richmond.

The New Richmond Distilleries is now open at 216 Front St.

Josh Crousey is one of the owners of New Richmond Distilleries. He explained the story behind the distillery, and what makes it unique.

Josh Crousey’s brother, Rod Crousey, is well-versed in distillery making and was a driving force in opening the distillery. The other owners are Bill Brantner and Ed Horgan.

Josh Crousey explained that the distillery started up six years ago, and officially opened for business with a grand opening in August.

The name, New Richmond Distilleries, is an homage to the previous New Richmond Distilleries, which was open in the area in 1835.

New Richmond Distilleries offers customers a sugarcane vodka and a five-year wheated whisky.

“We are extremely small batch,” he said.

New Richmond Distilleries owns a five-acre swath of land for its rich house, or barrel storage, located near the Augusta boat ramp in New Richmond. Josh Crousey explained that the climate along the river is great for aging barrels.

“I mean, to have that type of a location on a river was just ideal because you want to have the right climate for aging barrels. It’s important, and that includes the really microclimate; the breeze along the river, the temperature along the river, and exposure to the sun. All of that is really crucial, and we saw that site and we knew it was going to be a very good location for aging barrels,” he said. “Then we learned that previously was a distillery, so it seemed we weren’t looking specifically for New Richmond but in looking, it was very clear that New Richmond was the best place for something like this.”

Josh Crousey said that the goal with pure sugarcane vodka is to eliminate flavor. He described the vodka as being very clean and crisp.

He said that the wheat whisky is aged five years and described it as having a smoother finish, with toasted oak.

“The wheat whisky is a smoother whisky to drink; our small batch is consistent,” Josh Crousey explained.

He added, “We want our whisky products to help define what it means to be an American single malt.”

New Richmond Distilleries sells bottles of its vodka and whisky directly from its retail storefront on Front Street.

New Richmond Distilleries is permitted to distribute its product to bars and restaurants; many restaurants and bars in New Richmond and others around Clermont County offer their customers vodka and whisky from New Richmond Distilleries.

“Our vodka and whisky has been very well received,” Josh Crousey said. He explained that having the support of New Richmond restaurants has been very helpful in getting into the fold.

Josh Crousey explained that New Richmond and the local history have also played a part in the naming of the product from New Richmon Distilleries. They have worked with Historic New Richmond to name – the whiskey is called Grant Whisky, and share historical details of the area.

Bottles are affordably priced and make great gifts.

New Richmond Distilleries is open Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit New Richmond Distilleries online via Facebook.