Goshen Local School District has been awarded a State-funded High-Dosage Tutoring grant. The Ohio Department of Education grant, written by Assistant Superintendent Theresa Scherzinger, awards Goshen 60 tutoring seats for students in grades 3-8. The students who are selected to participate will have daily tutoring sessions in either English or math five days a week. Each session will last for 30 minutes, allowing for targeted and focused intervention.

Scherzinger expressed her excitement about the grant, stating, “We are thrilled to have been awarded this High-Dosage Tutoring Program grant from the Ohio Department of Education. Our goal is to provide the best educational opportunities for all of our students, and this program aligns perfectly with that goal.”

The Ohio Department of Education selected the vendors for the tutoring grant program and Goshen has partnered with Catapault Learning. Tutoring is set to begin at the end of October and will continue throughout the sc