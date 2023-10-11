At Goshen High School, we emphasize the importance of the “Five Es” for our students: enroll, enlist, employ, entrepreneurial, and explore. Recently, our students wholeheartedly embraced the fifth “E” – to explore. They did just that during their visit to Cincinnati State Community College through the Engage program.

In the morning on Oct. 6, a group of Goshen High School’s junior and senior students embarked on an educational journey to Cincinnati State. This exciting trip was organized to introduce our students to the various programs offered by Cincinnati State Community College. CSCC is 44 minutes, or 29 miles via OH-126 West, from Goshen.

The Engage program at Cincinnati State presented our students with a unique opportunity to explore five distinct career pathways. Additionally, an exploratory track was available, enabling students to gain hands-on experiences within these programs.

This immersive experience was designed to help our junior and senior students make informed decisions about their future academic and career pursuits. By exposing them to a range of options and allowing them to participate actively, we aim to empower our students to make choices that align with their interests and aspirations.

We extend our appreciation to Cincinnati State for welcoming our students and facilitating this enriching experience. We are excited about the potential it unlocks for our students’ futures.