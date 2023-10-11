Council on Aging (COA) has received funding from the USAging-led Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative to conduct activities that will connect older adults and people with disabilities to COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

As part of the grant, COA has partnered with Clermont County Public Health to host three vaccination clinics for older adults in Clermont County. The seasonal flu vaccine will be offered at the clinics. Those also interested in the COVID-19 vaccine should inquire about availability when registering (see registration information below).

Clinic dates and locations are:

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Bethel Woods Apartments, 610 Easter Road, Bethel

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 1-3 p.m.: SEM Villa, 201 Mound Ave., Milford

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Dimmitt Woods, 611 College Dr., Batavia

Each clinic will feature Council on Aging information and giveaways and those who attend will be entered into a drawing to win a Kroger gift card.

Registration is required by Thursday, Oct. 12. To register, contact Antoinette at Council on Aging at (513) 519-8378.

About Council on Aging

Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life for older adults, people with disabilities, their families and caregivers. COA promotes choice, independence, dignity and well-being through a range of services that help people remain independent for as long as possible.

About the Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative

Led by USAging and funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living, the Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative will distribute funding to enable organizations across the aging and disability networks to perform an array of vaccination promotion activities. Organizations selected for funding may host community vaccine clinics, provide in-home vaccinations, provide transportation to vaccination sites, and will conduct outreach and education to older adults and people with disabilities among other activities. Learn more at www.usaging.org/advc.