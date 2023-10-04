Local family engagement activities offer online students opportunity to connect and socialize with teachers and classmates

More than 400 students, faculty, and parents from Great River Connections Academy, a public K-12 statewide, online charter school, recently attended field trips at four farms in different regions of the state for the school’s fall “Family Engagement Activity”.

Among the farms the students visited today was Blooms and Berries Farm Market in Loveland (Warren County) where students were given the opportunity to tour the farm, feed animals, play a variety of games and take funny farm photos with classmates.

In addition to learning about Ohio’s rich history in agriculture, the field trip provided students and teachers with an opportunity to interact in person and to learn more about each other. Parents were also given information and suggestions on how to connect with other families and plan local gatherings outside of school. Great River Connections Academy students also visited Country Lane Tree Farm in Genoa (Ottawa County), Pigeon Roost Farms in Hebron (Licking County) and Ramseyer Farms in Wooster (Wayne County).

In addition to this field trip, Great River Connections Academy will host other family engagement activities throughout the school year at local museums, science centers and other venues to offer students the opportunity to experience different regions of the state and to socialize with classmates.