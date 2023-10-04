L to R: John Hemmings, Executive Director OVRDC, Congressman Brad Wenstrup and Commissioner Barry Woodruff, OVRDC Chairman presenting the Area Leadership Award to Congressman Wenstrup for his work to support economic and community development in the OVRDC region. Photo courtesy OVRDC.

The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) held the Fall Full Commission Meeting, a bi-annual member recognition luncheon, on Friday, September 22, 2023, at the Chilo Lock 34 Park & River Museum, Chilo in Clermont County. Congressman Brad Wenstrup from Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District was the keynote speaker, as well as an honoree who received the OVRDC Area Leadership Award for his contribution to economic and community development in the region.

“When I see everyone here, it’s a group of people who are just dedicated to try to improve the quality of life for those of us that live around [southern Ohio], to try to enhance our economic vitality and do all these things that make our communities a great place to want to be. I’m proud to represent the Second District of Ohio,” said Congressman Wenstrup.

Additional OVRDC annual recognition awards were given out to outstanding executive committee member Dan Wickerham, Executive Director of Adams & Brown Community Action Partnership (ABCAP), and full commission member Bob Kinzer, Mayor of Jeffersonville, in grateful appreciation for service to OVRDC and the region. “We value our members, and these awards are a way to express our gratitude to the members who really stand out and demonstrate a commitment to our mission of regional collaboration and partnership,” said John Hemmings, OVRDC Executive Director.

Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) is a public regional planning commission that coordinates federal, state, and local funding resources to encourage community and economic development in the twelve southern Ohio counties of Adams, Brown, Clermont, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. OVRDC is governed by a Full Commission of 167 officials who meet semi-annually.

Members include representatives of county and local governments, non-profit organizations, minority community, and the private sector. Routine oversight of the OVRDC is provided by an Executive Committee with representation from all twelve OVRDC counties; cities in the region; and members of the business, development, and minority communities. OVRDC receives financial support from a combination of federal and state grants and local service contracts. Member counties also pay annual fees to OVRDC, with contributions based on each county’s population.

Established in 1967, OVRDC serves as a Local Development District (LDD) for the Appalachian Regional Commission, an Economic Development District (EDD) for the Economic Development Administration, and a Regional Transportation Planning Organization (RTPO) for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). More about OVRDC programs, membership, events and impact are online at www.ovrdc.org.