The Clermont County Veterans Service Commission is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to our Staff, Administrative Specialist Shelia Nause and Executive Director, Tom Scovanner.

Shelia comes to the Service Office with years of administrative experience in the private sector and will apply her talents to manage and coordinate the daily implementation of the Commission’s policies and mandated duties, balanced with supporting the Staff’s execution of their essential mission, supporting Veterans.

Tom transferred to the Service Office following more than three decades of County experience as an assistant prosecutor and a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel. He is an experienced leader who will guide the operations of the office, formulate, and manage budgets, and be the primary spokesman for the Commission.